33 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan 2, 2021, no new locally transmitted cases

This brings the total number of cases to 58,662.

Darryl Laiu | January 02, 2021, 03:27 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 33 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Jan 2, 2021.

There are no new locally transmitted cases today.

All 33 cases are imported and were already placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst them, six are permanent residents, and nine are foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 26: 10

Dec. 27: 5

Dec. 28: 5

Dec. 29: 13

Dec. 30: 27

Dec. 31: 30

Jan. 1: 30

Jan. 2: 33

Top image from Clean & Green Singapore/FB.

