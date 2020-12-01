WP's Yee Jenn Jong to release book about campaigning in 3 S'pore general elections

Singaporeans who want to read about the story of the 2020 general elections or other election battles from a first-hand perspective of an opposition member will not have long to wait.

Yee Jenn Jong of the Workers' Party campaigned in Marine Parade GRC against a team led by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

Yee was also a former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) and Central Executive Committee member of the party.

While he did not win, he has written a book about his experiences, recounting his experiences in the general elections from 2011 to 2020, parliamentary work, and other activities in opposition politics.

Journey in Blue

Titled Journey in Blue: A Peek into the Workers' Party of Singapore, Yee said it all began with a random conversation after the votes had been counted.

"It started as a casual conversation with a friend in the publishing business about two weeks after GE2020. Seeing his keen interest in the stories I had to tell about my GE campaigns, I said that I should write these into a book."

Yee spent a week writing the outline and a few sample chapters, which was accepted by publisher World Scientific.

Then he spent three weeks "intensely writing" the whole book, which has 10 chapters.

It took a little more time to do fact-checking and get comments from others, and Yee thanked those who had contributed.

"It will be 316 pages, longer than I had planned for. As author, I have some copies which I can sell pre-launch and to be delivered when the books are given to me, around mid Dec onwards. I will arrange for free delivery (Singapore only) and autograph the copy if you wish."

Those interested can get their pre-launch order here: https://tinyurl.com/yeejj-journey

One can see the synopsis and see the listing of the chapters at the link too.

You can see the full post below:

Top image from Workers' Party and Yee Jenn Jong's Facebook page.