Back

Yakult Soju log cake available at Pine Garden S'pore from S$52.50

Nice.

Mandy How | December 10, 2020, 10:59 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

Homegrown bakery Pine Garden is back with new, trendy flavours, this time in the form of log cakes.

Specifically, the Yakult Soju Log is the fun, party blend of the probiotic drink and Korean liqueur.

Photo via Pine Garden

The result is a "creamy and tangy mix," says Pine Garden.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

It comes in three sizes:

  • 0.8kg - S$58.30

  • 1.2kg- S$81.20

  • 2.4kg - S$162.40

Another standout item is the Hojicha Mochi Log (from S$58.30), which features the smokey flavour of hojicha combined with the chewy texture of mochi.

Photo via Pine Garden

Order your cakes by Dec. 15, 2020 to get 10 per cent off, due to the early bird promotion.

You can browse more log cakes or make your orders here.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Pine Garden, Mandy How

S'porean, 22, allegedly breached SHN to buy bubble tea & visit friend, later tested positive for Covid-19

She is among the two Singaporeans who will be charged for breaching SHN.

December 11, 2020, 10:06 AM

Disney+ to launch in S'pore on Feb. 23, 2021 from S$11.98 per month

More options.

December 11, 2020, 09:34 AM

Flying electric taxis to take off in S'pore by 2023

Advanced.

December 11, 2020, 04:25 AM

The Salted Plum closing down Circular Road & Suntec City outlets on Dec. 13, 2020

2020 taking its toll on another well-loved eatery serving Taiwanese fare.

December 11, 2020, 04:12 AM

Chan Chun Sing: Cruise passenger's Covid-19 false alarm allowed testing of protocols & system

He also said the risk of false positives and false negatives is inherent in all tests.

December 11, 2020, 03:50 AM

S’pore cyclist spots critically-endangered Buffy Fish Owl

Close encounters of the bird kind.

December 10, 2020, 10:45 PM

6 imported Covid-19 cases include S'poreans who visited US, UK & Indonesia, no new locations visited

This brings the total number of cases to 58,297.

December 10, 2020, 10:22 PM

Twelve Cupcakes pleads guilty to underpaying 7 employees over 2 years, founders said to have done the same

The prosecution is seeking a fine of S$127,000.

December 10, 2020, 09:36 PM

China prepared to bail out cash-tight Iraq with multibillion oil deal

If the deal goes through, Iraq will repay China in oil, not cash.

December 10, 2020, 08:44 PM

Chinese netizens vow to boycott South Korea's Running Man for suggesting Taiwan's independence

Nationalistic rage.

December 10, 2020, 08:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.