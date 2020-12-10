Yakult Soju log cake available at Pine Garden S'pore from S$52.50

Homegrown bakery Pine Garden is back with new, trendy flavours, this time in the form of log cakes.

Specifically, the Yakult Soju Log is the fun, party blend of the probiotic drink and Korean liqueur.

The result is a "creamy and tangy mix," says Pine Garden.

It comes in three sizes:

0.8kg - S$58.30

1.2kg- S$81.20

2.4kg - S$162.40

Another standout item is the Hojicha Mochi Log (from S$58.30), which features the smokey flavour of hojicha combined with the chewy texture of mochi.

Order your cakes by Dec. 15, 2020 to get 10 per cent off, due to the early bird promotion.

You can browse more log cakes or make your orders here.

Top photo via Pine Garden, Mandy How