Back

Woman in S'pore orders 'tall, majestic' Xmas tree, gets tree that looks like it's having a bad day

Not ideal.

Tanya Ong | December 07, 2020, 05:29 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

People have taken to decorating their homes with Christmas trees for some festive vibes this end-of-year season.

For one woman who recently ordered a Christmas tree, however, the vibes weren't so great.

Ordered Christmas tree

In her email, she told Mothership she had paid S$144 for a Christmas tree from Far East Flora, including delivery.

According to the website, their Christmas trees are marketed to be a "tall, majestic", and various heights (according to the site, the height of the tree is measured "from the tip of tree top to the base of stand") are available.

It will also be the "best centrepiece of your holiday decorations", the website promised.

Here is a tree in particular, with a height of 4-5 ft:

Screenshot via Far East Flora.

The trees, which even comes with a tree stand, are currently listed as "out of stock" on the website.

Expectations vs reality

Her order arrived on the morning of Dec. 7, here it is:

Photo via Mothership reader.

A little bare at the top.

The tree, which did not look exactly the same as the one in the photo, did come with the aforementioned stand, though.

"2020 is a tough year," the Mothership reader wrote to us in an email. "But do you really need to... sell customers these kinda Christmas trees?"

Tree is "healthy": Far East Flora

We have reached out to Far East Flora, who said that they are aware of the incident following their customer's feedback.

The Far East Flora spokesperson said they have apologised that the tree is "not as expected". They have processed a refund.

Regarding the tree being "bare on the upper portion", the spokesperson also clarified that it is natural for most trees to have a "bare upper tip" since this is how trees grow.

"The length of tips and fullness of foliage may vary from tree to tree."

This tree in particular is healthy but just happens to have a long tip, they added.

Top photo via Mothership reader.

Ventilation duct at Shaw Nex fell due to excessive condensation leading to accumulated water

Water weight.

December 07, 2020, 05:21 PM

Nokia looks to lead 6G technology development in Europe

6G mobile technology could open up to possibilities such as real-time holographic imaging, as early as 2030.

December 07, 2020, 05:15 PM

China calls for a restart in dialogue with US, says it's up to the US to make the right decision

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the U.S. to return to a China policy that is objective and rational.

December 07, 2020, 05:01 PM

Ang Mo Kio childcare teacher fired after 'mishandling' boy, 4, resulting in neck abrasions

The teacher was found to have handled the boy in a 'rough manner'.

December 07, 2020, 04:09 PM

Wild dolphins go on tour of S'pore's Southern coast from St. John's Island to East Coast Park to Tuas

*Happy dolphin noises*

December 07, 2020, 03:55 PM

13 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 7, none are locally transmitted

More updates tonight.

December 07, 2020, 03:31 PM

'No more mercy': Bike-sharing company Anywheel deploys enforcers to curb errant users

Bicycle abusers watch out.

December 07, 2020, 03:07 PM

K-pop star Kim Chungha tests positive for Covid-19

Her agency has confirmed the news.

December 07, 2020, 03:07 PM

Foreign student in S'pore criticised for photos of her pulling back eyes & 'ching chong' caption

The school she attends, Essec Business School, has said that they are looking into the situation.

December 07, 2020, 02:39 PM

Jurong West coffee shop sells 'authentic M'sian lok lok' for S$1 per stick, opens till 1am

Late night feast.

December 07, 2020, 02:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.