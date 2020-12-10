Operating hours of 10 SMRT bus services brought forward on Christmas Eve & New Year's Eve

Bus operator SMRT is bringing forward the evening trips of 10 bus services on Dec. 24 and 31.

The bus services, which typically operate during the evening rush hour, will operate in the afternoon instead.

The bus services affected are as follows:

The affected bus service numbers are 971, 981, 652, 653, 656, 657, 670, 951E, 963e, and 982E.

The adjusted timings will likely benefit commuters who have been given the afternoon off from work on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Top image via SMRT website