Xiaomi mocks Apple phones without chargers, launches phone without charger 2 months later

Xiaomi has announced that its next flagship's launch, the Mi 11 series, will not include a charger in the box.

Cited environmental concerns

CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, said in a Weibo post that the decision was made due to environmental concerns.

The Mi 11 phone was also marked to have a "light and thin" packaging.

Will be offering two versions

However, Xiaomi said in a statement to tech site Android Authority that it will be offering two different versions: One with the charger and one without.

It said, according to Android Authority:

"As for the in-box charger removal, the announcement is for Mainland China market. Xiaomi will be offering two versions, one with smartphone only, and the other with the smartphone and a separate 55W GaN charger as a bundle, both at the same price."

Tweet following the Apple's iPhone 12 series

A day after the launch of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which comes without chargers, Xiaomi uploaded a clip of its Mi 10T Pro alongside the comment:

"Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro."

Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro. pic.twitter.com/ToqIjfVEQX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 14, 2020

Apple had previously cited environmental reasons for removing its power adapters from every box.

Samsung might be doing the same thing

Following Apple for removing the charges for its iPhone12 series, Samsung had commented that their phone gives customers "what they re looking for", including something as "basic as a charger".

Samsung uploaded this onto its Facebook post on Oct. 13:

In a report by Tech Radar, Samsung is also rumoured to be removing the charger from its next flagship launch, the Galaxy S21 series.

The Facebook post has since been deleted.

