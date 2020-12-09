Back

Woman, 54, pinned under wheel of bus making discretionary right turn at Bedok

Oh no.

Ashley Tan | December 09, 2020, 06:19 PM

An accident involving a pedestrian and SBS Transit bus occurred in Bedok on Dec. 7.

Dashcam footage showing what happened was posted to Facebook page Roads.sg on Dec. 9.

Pinned beneath wheel

The car that the footage was filmed from can be seen moving forward and making a discretionary right turn, along with a bus in the left lane.

In the distance, the victim dressed in a white shirt was walking across the traffic junction.

Photo from Roads.sg

The scene is briefly obscured by a truck, but the bus came to a stop while crossing the junction.

When the truck moves off, the woman is already seen pinned underneath the bus, right in front of the rear wheel.

A man in a vest, likely the bus captain, rushed out to attempt to help the woman out. The woman can be seen hitting her hand against the tyre, perhaps in a cry for help.

The bus captain, unable to pull the woman out, then runs to the other side of the bus.

The dashcam car then moves off. It is uncertain how the woman was extricated.

Photo from Roads.sg

Another video posted to Complaint Singapore showed passers-by sheltering the woman from the sun with umbrellas.

Conscious when taken to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the accident at around 12:55pm.

The accident took place at the junction of Bedok North Road and Bedok Reservoir Road.

The woman was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Police told Mothership that the 54-year-old woman was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

SBS Transit told CNA on Dec. 9 that their "immediate focus is on the pedestrian's wellbeing", and that they were in contact with her next-of-kin.

The company's senior vice president of corporate communications, Tammy Tan, added that they are "sorry" that the accident happened and are "committed to rendering our assistance as she recovers".

