Man, 29, taken to hospital after lying bloodied on floor of Whampoa hawker centre on Dec. 1, 1am

A man has been taken to hospital on Dec. 1 after he was found lying bloodied on the floor at Whampoa Hawker Centre.

Lying on floor, bloodied

According to photos and videos that were circulated on social media, the man appeared to have sustained injuries on his hand.

He was photographed lying on the floor of the hawker centre.

Blood trails were seen on a table, chairs and on the floor, with one person appearing to be cleaning up, Stomp reported.

Police investigating

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said that a 29-year-old man was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He was conscious.

The police said they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at 90 Whampoa Drive at 1:13am.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Irene Ho/Facebook