S'pore to be warmer & less wet in 2nd half of Dec. 2020

A less gloomy end to the year.

Ashley Tan | December 16, 2020, 12:03 PM

For those of you who might be feeling down with the wet weather lately, good news.

Expect it to be warmer and less dreary in the latter half of Dec. 2020.

Less wet, with some thundery showers

The Meteorological Service Singapore forecasted that the weather in the last two weeks of December will be less wet compared to the past two weeks.

The prevailing Northeast monsoon conditions are expected to continue, and low-level winds will continue to blow from the northeast and northwest.

The north-easterly winds over the South China Sea and Singapore are expected to weaken as well.

During this period, there might be short thundery showers in the afternoon on most days, which may extend into the evening on a few days.

This is due to strong day-time heating of land areas coupled with convergence of winds in the surrounding area.

The second half of December could be more windy too, due to the brief strengthening of northerly winds.

Nevertheless, the rainfall for December 2020 is expected to be below average over most parts of the island.

Higher temperatures

Temperatures at the end of the year are forecasted to be higher.

The daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 24°C and 33°C.

The maximum daytime temperature is likely to be around 34°C in the afternoon on days when there is little to no rainfall.

Top photo from Unsplash

