Massive toys sale at Eunos warehouse till Dec. 13, 2020, book a slot before showing up

A warehouse in Eunos is having a toys sale for children and those young at heart.
The warehouse sale is ongoing and will last till Dec. 13, 2020.However, those interested must sign up in advance for a slot to visit the premises as walk-in customers will not be entertained.
The sale is organised by Toys4Kids SG as a private event.
There are currently slots left from Dec. 9 to 13.
Wide variety of toys available
Toy Story, Star Wars, Batman and Superman figurines are available.
There are also Gundam toy kits.
Eunos Warehouse Complex
Address: 1 Kaki Bukit Road 2, #01-05, Singapore 417835
Opening dates: Dec. 2 to 13, 2020
Opening hours: 10am to 6pm
Nearest MRT station: Ubi/ Eunos
