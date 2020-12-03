Back

Massive toys sale at Eunos warehouse till Dec. 13, 2020, book a slot before showing up

Good for Christmas.

Belmont Lay | December 03, 2020, 03:55 PM

Events

A warehouse in Eunos is having a toys sale for children and those young at heart.

The warehouse sale is ongoing and will last till Dec. 13, 2020.

However, those interested must sign up in advance for a slot to visit the premises as walk-in customers will not be entertained.

The sale is organised by Toys4Kids SG as a private event.

There are currently slots left from Dec. 9 to 13.

Wide variety of toys available

Toy Story, Star Wars, Batman and Superman figurines are available.

There are also Gundam toy kits.

Eunos Warehouse Complex

Address: 1 Kaki Bukit Road 2, #01-05, Singapore 417835

Opening dates: Dec. 2 to 13, 2020

Opening hours: 10am to 6pm

Nearest MRT station: Ubi/ Eunos

