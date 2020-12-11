Back

US Covid-19 death toll overtakes WWII combat fatalities

The approval of a vaccine is also unlikely to have a short-term impact on the death toll and infection rate.

Matthias Ang | December 11, 2020, 02:10 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

The U.S. has officially experienced a higher fatality rate from Covid-19 than World War II, American media USAToday reported.

On Dec. 9, the U.S. reported 3,124 new deaths, bring the death toll to over 292,000.

In comparison, a total of 291,557 Americans died in combat during the war, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Covid-19 death toll predicted to reach over 500,000 by April 2021

The Dec. 9 death toll of 3,124 also set a record as a day in which the number of Covid-19 fatalities exceeded the 9/11 terror attacks, in which 2,900 people died, and the Pearl Harbour attack, which caused 2,400 deaths.

Meanwhile, over 200,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Dec. 10, according to CNN.

A model by the U.S. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has since estimated that the death toll could eventually reach 502,000 by April 1, although this figure could be lower if more people wear masks.

Separately, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) gave a composite forecast, combining modelling 40 research groups, of 332,000 to 362,000 Covid-19 deaths by Jan. 2, 2021.

Vaccine unlikely to have short-term impact

Meanwhile, an expert committee of vaccine scientists have voted in favour of rolling out the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine for use in the U.S., USAToday further reported.

As such, healthcare workers and residents of nursing homes are expected to be the first recipients of the vaccine, with shipping expected to begin as early as Dec. 11.

The director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, has stated that the vaccine is unlikely to have any short-term impact on the rates of infections and deaths however, until late into 2021.

He was quoted by CNN as stating:

"Let's say we get 75 per cent, 80 per cent of the population vaccinated. I believe if we do it efficiently enough over the second quarter of 2021, by the time we get to the end of the summer ... we may actually have enough herd immunity protecting our society that as we get to the end of 2021, we could approach ... some degree of normality that is close to where we were before."

Top image by The National Guard via Flickr

'Grave disservice' to parents & children if MSF study makes divorces harder to get: AWARE

The NGO said that Singapore must be careful about the policy implications drawn from the study.

December 11, 2020, 01:26 PM

Grab to implement S$0.30 platform fee on all rides from Dec. 18, 2020

The platform fee will be used to pay for safety features and driver benefits.

December 11, 2020, 11:41 AM

Pokémon-themed electric standing desks available in S'pore from S$950

Calling all Pokemon fans.

December 11, 2020, 11:31 AM

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19, says she's 'feeling fine'

Another celebrity gets infected.

December 11, 2020, 11:07 AM

S'porean, 22, on Royal Caribbean cruise tells us what happened in the 24h after passenger tested positive

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 11, 2020, 11:01 AM

S'pore PR who breached safe distancing measures at Lazarus Island to have PR status reviewed

She was fined S$3,000.

December 11, 2020, 10:35 AM

Security officer, 33, allegedly used credit card from lost & found to buy S$489 of food & household items

She will be charged in court on Friday (Dec. 11) for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

December 11, 2020, 10:34 AM

S'porean, 22, allegedly breached SHN to buy bubble tea & visit friend, later tested positive for Covid-19

She is among the two Singaporeans who will be charged for breaching SHN.

December 11, 2020, 10:06 AM

Disney+ to launch in S'pore on Feb. 23, 2021 from S$11.98 per month

More options.

December 11, 2020, 09:34 AM

Flying electric taxis to take off in S'pore by 2023

Advanced.

December 11, 2020, 04:25 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.