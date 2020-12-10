Underaged S'pore teen unaware vlogger livestreaming, asks for help to buy cigarettes

An underaged teenage boy in Singapore has been caught on live video requesting a man, who is of legal age to smoke, to help him buy cigarettes.

This major fail occurred when the man was vlogging live to his Facebook audience, and the teen was unaware that the livestreaming session was going on.

The vlogger, who operates under the Bob Senget Global Enterprise moniker, reacted to the boy's request with disdain and humour.

And he proceeded to point the camera at the boy to let him know he has been caught red-handed asking for something illegal.

The legal age to buy cigarettes in Singapore is 20 years old as of 2020.

What happened

Here's how their conversation went.

Boy, speaking off-camera: Can help us buy rokok? Can help us buy rokok? Bob Senget: Ha? Boy, still speaking off-camera: Rokok. Bob Senget: What thing? Boy, still speaking off-camera: Ah, rokok. Buy cigarette. Bob Senget: Buy cigarette? [Points front camera on phone at boy, who, fortunately for him, was wearing a black mask to obscure his identity] The boy promptly walked off the moment he realised he was on camera. Bob Senget: Guys, this boy asks me buy cigarette, crazy man this boy. [Laughs with disdain] Ha? Crazy man, underaged ask me buy. Call the police, call the police.

You can watch a 43-second snippet of the vlog here:

The only proof the boy needs that he is too young to smoke is that his situational awareness is terrible.

All media via Bob Senget Global Enterprise

