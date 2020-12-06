Back

52% of S’poreans still paying regular electricity rate & haven’t chosen an electricity retailer ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Don’t mind paying more or too lazy? Probably both.

Andre Frois | Sponsored | December 06, 2020, 12:03 PM

Working from home, many of us have noticed our utility bills increase -- we are, after all, an air-conditioned nation.

Besides the fact that our economy isn’t doing well at the moment and everyone knows someone whose salary has been impacted or been laid off, saving money wherever we can is very much a part of our Singaporean DNA.

And thus we are here to provide a timely PSA: You should switch to an open electricity market retailer pronto.

Even Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng said that in Parliament earlier this year, encouraging households to consider fixed-price electricity plans amid fuel price volatility.

According to a survey by Energy Market Authority (EMA) published on Nov. 24 this year, four in 10 households have switched to a new electricity retailer as of end Oct. Or 48 per cent, to be precise.

Those who switched enjoyed savings of 20 per cent to 30 per cent compared to the regulated tariff, said EMA.

Which begs the question: Why aren’t more households on plans with electricity retailers?

Too troublesome? Don’t mind paying more?

While we are not sure what the possible reasons are, we dare say that the process to switch is a very convenient and hassle-free experience.

Take Tuas Power for instance:

You can simply head over to their website anywhere, anytime, to sign up. If you require any clarification, they are just a phone call (6838 6888) away, where a Tuas Power representative will be more than happy to assist you.

Rated 4.5 stars in the latest Energy Market Authority’s Customer Satisfaction Survey, Tuas Power is known for its service and is trusted by their new and renewed customers for convenience and the most customer-centric plans.

What are the benefits?

For one, you can save more than 25 per cent* on your electricity bill every month and enjoy up to S$110 bill rebate* if you sign up with Tuas Power before the end of Dec. 2020.

To emphasise the ease of switching, your bill rebate will be directly credited to your Singapore Power (SP) bill once you have successfully transferred to Tuas Power.

Your electricity bill will be sent in a single bill together with gas and water, which is a chance for homeowners to enjoy the efficiency of SP, but pay a lower rate for electricity.

The children of homeowners can also help their parents switch to Tuas Power (with their consent, of course), so that their families will enjoy this S$110 bill rebate. This rebate will be reflected in a single online bill or printed bill, which is delivered without charge.

When you make the switch, you don’t need to change your payment mode or set up a recurring bill payment to enjoy U-save rebates on your SP bill, which includes electricity, water and gas.

If you are not sold by now, we don’t know what will convince you.

Don’t hesitate, sign up now.

You’re welcome.

*Terms and conditions apply. Calculated savings based on Q4 2020 tariff, S$0.2293/kWh (GST inclusive)

Top photo by Olivia Lin

This sponsored article in collaboration with Tuas Power makes this writer happy that he can save money on electricity bills.

