S$4.5 million Toto jackpot up for grabs in Dec. 3, 2020 draw

Could a multi-millionaire be minted in Singapore tonight?

According to Singapore Pools, the next Toto draw will take place at 6:30pm on Dec. 3.

And the jackpot is a whopping S$4.5 million.

Imagine all the things you could do with that money. For example, you could buy four 5-room flats in Ang Mo Kio.

The pot has snowballed since Nov. 26, and there hasn't been a Group 1 winner for the past two draws.

There have been some changes to the rules, described as thus:

"Instead of the TOTO Jackpot snowballing up to the fourth draw, a cascade draw will take place if there is a third consecutive draw without a Group 1 Prize winner. The prize money will be cascaded to the next prize group with winner(s) and shared equally."

So this could happen if there is no Group 1 winner tonight.

These measures are so that Singapore Pools can limit the crowds at outlets.

Good luck.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin. Photo taken before Circuit Breaker.