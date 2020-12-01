Back

Topshop, Dorothy Perkins owner Arcadia Group collapses into administration, 13,000 jobs at risk

The group's stores and websites will continue trading for now.

Andrew Koay | December 01, 2020, 06:24 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

British retailing company Arcadia Group, the owner of brands such as Topshop and Dorothy Perkins, has entered administration — a process similar to declaring bankruptcy.

Other brands owned by the group that Singaporeans will be familiar with include Topman and Miss Selfridge.

The Guardian reported the collapse as putting 13,000 jobs at risk though no immediate redundancies were announced.

The group's stores and websites will also continue trading, and physical locations will reopen in England on Dec. 2 when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

According to Reuters, administration is an insolvency process by which a company is placed under the control of an insolvency practitioner — in this case, Deloitte — with an aim towards rescuing the company.

It will protect Arcadia from creditors while a buyer is sought for the company.

Arcadia's owner Philip Green is not expected to bid for any of the group's assets.

Reuters called this the United Kingdom's biggest corporate casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Closer to home, local retail institution Robinsons announced earlier this year that it would be closing down.

Arcadia brands Topshop and Topman have already closed their physical stores here.

Top image by Sumita Thiagarajan

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Motorcyclist who allegedly collided into sambar deer along Upper Thomson Road sues LTA & NParks

Oh dear.

December 01, 2020, 06:19 PM

S'pore heritage boutique chain offers loft rooms from $110/night in central locations

Minimum stay of 3D2N.

December 01, 2020, 06:14 PM

This 80-year-old S’pore grandmother might just be the oldest rider on the Skyline Luge Sentosa

Thrillseeker.

December 01, 2020, 06:00 PM

Buy-1-get-1-free on selected items at Michael Kors IMM outlet sale from Dec. 2-6

Let the holiday shopping begin.

December 01, 2020, 05:50 PM

Andy Lau, 59, looks 39, partly because he's vegetarian. And rich.

One way to stop eating meat is to eat really nice vegetarian food.

December 01, 2020, 05:41 PM

Sentosa offering S'pore households S$20 in tokens for activities, valid till Mar. 31, 2021

One set of free passes for each registered address.

December 01, 2020, 05:04 PM

65-year-old Ryde hire driver with kidney failure works 15 hrs a day, has completed 2,045 trips

He joined the private hire industry five years ago, but has been driving for a total of 23 years.

December 01, 2020, 04:35 PM

5-room flat in Ang Mo Kio sold for S$1,008,888

This is the second HDB unit in Ang Mo Kio town to be sold for more than S$1 million.

December 01, 2020, 04:07 PM

Tickets from S$250: Kumar & Dim Sum Dollies live in person at Esplanade Theatre for 70-minute Christmas concert

Concert for 100 people each time.

December 01, 2020, 04:04 PM

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

He is now in isolation.

December 01, 2020, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.