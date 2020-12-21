Nearly 700 new Covid-19 cases from central Thailand shrimp market, province under lockdown

Thailand witnessed its largest surge in Covid-19 cases on the weekend.

On Dec. 19, Thailand reported over 500 cases of Covid-19 infection, largely among migrant workers at a shrimp market in the province of Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok, Reuters reported.

This figure then rose to 689 on Sunday, Dec. 20, according to the Bangkok Post.

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Opas Karnkawinpong, added that the number of cases is expected to rise, as more tests are carried out.

Thai Public Health Ministry: Outbreak can be contained

The country's Public Health Ministry has said that the new outbreak can be contained however, within two to four weeks.

Opas was further quoted by the Bangkok Post as saying,"Don't worry. The sooner the infections are detected, the quicker the outbreak can be controlled."

This sentiment was echoed by the permanent secretary for public health, Kiatiphum Wongrajit, who added that the ministry expects the situation to return to normal within four weeks, as long as the rate of transmission remains under control.

The province has since been placed under a lockdown until Jan. 3, with a curfew from 10pm to 5am.

Movement out of the province is also banned.

First case was a 67-year-old vendor at the market

Aljazeera further reported that the first reported case at the seafood market was a 67-year-old Thai seafood vendor.

She had fallen ill on Dec. 13 and tested positive for the virus on Dec. 17.

Health officials are confident however, that the Covid-19 outbreak had originated among migrant workers from Myanmar at the market, Kiatiphum highlighted.

He said:

"The chance of the virus spreading to Thais is limited because Myanmar workers tend to stay within their community and usually don't travel far from where they live."

