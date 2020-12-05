Youths filmed climbing onto Marina Bay Sands roof, wandering around rooftop garden

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) said that they will not hesitate to take action against trespassers, after a video of a few people on the MBS roof surfaced on social media.

According to a video that was uploaded to Instagram account Sgfollowsall, several individuals can be seen "wandering around the restricted area on top of the mall".

In the video, they were seen at three different spots, including a rooftop garden.

One person was seen walking on the structure at the garden.

This is what the place looks like:

In the video, a few others had also climbed to sit on the building's roof.

It appears that the video was filmed from the hotel.

An MBS spokesperson told Lianhe Zaobao that they will not hesitate to take action (including calling the police) on those who deliberately trespass on their property.

They also remind all guests that restricted areas are only open to authorised personnel.

We have reached out to MBS for comment.

Top photo via screenshots, Sgfollowsall/IG