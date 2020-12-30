Teen, 19, who fell from 10th storey Woodlands HDB flat believed to be saved by bamboo pole

A 19-year-old female in Singapore was conveyed to the hospital after falling from a Woodlands HDB flat located on the 10th floor.

Fell from height

The incident took place at 437 Woodlands Street 41, and the teenager reportedly fell from the flat at around 5am, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

According to a 65-year-old resident quoted by the Chinese paper, a "bang" sound was heard. Police cars and an ambulance were also spotted at the foot of the block.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that eyewitnesses saw a girl lying on the ground. A bamboo pole was also seen at the ground, near where the girl landed.

Another resident said many residents have been hanging their clothes out to dry in the morning as it has been raining in the afternoons recently.

It is believed that the bamboo pole, located at the lower floors, broke the girl's fall.

The girl is understand to have sustained severe injuries, Lianhe Zaobao further reported .

Apprehended under Mental Health Act

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 437 Woodlands Street 41 on Dec. 28.

A 19-year-old female teenager was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act and was subsequently conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. She was conscious.

Top photo from Google Streetview.