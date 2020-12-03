Back

Lady on SHN at Swissotel assigned room with another person in it, found dead cockroach in other room

The hotel’s cleaning and maintenance regime has been reinforced, and is in strict adherence to stay-home-notice protocols.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 03, 2020, 12:54 PM

Checking in at Swissotel Stamford at around 6am to serve her Stay Home Notice, a woman was faced with something rather unexpected.

Another person sleeping in her room.

Speaking to Mothership, she recounted how she had walked into "some poor lady" sleeping at 6.30am, and had given the room's occupant a shock.

A second room was then assigned.

According to her though, breakfast presented another set of challenges.

Breakfast was scheduled between 7.30am to 9am, however, at 10.15am, there was still no sign of breakfast.

When she rang the operator up at 10.15am to check on the status of breakfast, she was told breakfast would be delivered ASAP, but no specific time was given.

She called the operator once again at 10.45am to check on breakfast, according to her, the second operator asked for her room number, and breakfast was delivered within the next 10 minutes.

She also found a dead cockroach on the carpet, which prompted worries that live cockroaches were still in the room.

Human error

In response to queries from Mothership, Swissotel released a statement regarding the issues.

"The mistaken room assignment was an honest human error that should not have happened. We are keeping a close and careful monitoring of the entire situation, while ensuring that guests’ safety and well-being are not compromised.

The hotel’s cleaning and maintenance regime has been reinforced, and is in strict adherence to stay-home-notice protocols. We have also had specialist contractors in and have increased cleaning and disinfection frequency."

Image from Booking.com

