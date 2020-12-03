Back

Song Joong-ki & Baby Shark congratulate S'pore for the launch of SG Cares Giving Week

K-Pop stars Leo from VIXX and former Wonder Girls member Hyelim also sent their well wishes.

Darryl Laiu | December 03, 2020, 03:32 PM

In support of SG Cares Giving Week, renowned South Korean star Song Joong-ki congratulated Singapore for the launch of the movement.

He said: "I hope you can enjoy the happiest week through volunteering works with warm hearts."

Baby Shark, Leo, and Hyelim

Song was not the only South Korean celebrity that took the time to share a congratulatory message.

Leo from VIXX, and former member of Wonder Girls Hyelim also recorded congratulatory messages for the movement.

 
Even Baby Shark from the viral Baby Shark song made an appearance.

The messages were part of the Korean Embassy's partnership with SG Cares Giving Week.

Republic of Korea Ambassador, Ahn Young-jip, said that he is proud to be a part of the movement and hopes to further deepen Singapore and South Korea's bilateral friendship through people-to-people exchanges

What is SG Cares Giving Week?

SG Cares Giving Week is a week-long movement that encourages Singaporeans to make giving part of our daily lives.

The event is organised in partnership with the SG Cares Office, the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), and the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, there will be multiple events featuring various celebrities including Suhaimi Yusof, the Dim Sum Dollies, Kumar, Sebastian Tan, and Royce Lee.

Screenshot from City of Good website.

Other events include a Bhangra session over Zoom and Cat Care and Therapy sessions where Singaporeans can learn more about various beneficiaries and the work that they do.

You can find out more here.

Top image from Givingweeksg/FB.

