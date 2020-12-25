Back

2 S'poreans convicted of drug crimes in China & given death sentences, 1 could be executed in weeks

MFA is aware of the case and is rendering consular support to their families.

Sulaiman Daud | December 25, 2020, 05:26 PM

Two Singaporeans face the death penalty in China, having been convicted and handed their sentences in July 2020.

CNN reported on Dec. 25 that Siti Aslinda binte Junaidi and Mohd Yusri bin Mohd Yusoff were arrested in China in the city of Shenzhen in Oct. 2015 for drug trafficking.

According to court documents seen by CNN, the pair were stopped by customs officials in Shenzhen.

A search of their luggage revealed 28 women's handbags containing more than 11 kilograms (24 pounds) of methamphetamine stitched into the lining, worth about S$292,000.

However, both denied any knowledge of the drugs.

Was paid by a man she met online to transport goods overseas

During the trial, Aslinda told the court that she met a man online called Chibuzor Onwuka, who offered her commissions to transport goods from China to Cambodia.

Around once or twice a month, Aslinda would pick up goods in Guangzhou and take them with her while flying to Phnom Penh. These goods were typically items like women's lingerie, handbags and toner cartridges.

Aslinda said she harboured suspicions about the goods, but was reassured by Onwuka's explanation that the handbags were sold to prominent Cambodians and were therefore profitable.

Aslinda introduced Yusri to Onwuka, and the two began working together, with the latter paying them up to US$3,000 (S$4,000) per trip, and covering their air fare and hotel bills.

The judge rejected Aslinda and Yusri's defence, ruling that they should have been aware of the contents given the "unusually high renumeration" for transporting goods overseas.

He also pointed out the convoluted route taken by the pair, from Guangzhou to Shenzhen to Hong Kong and then Cambodia.

Case under appeal, but death sentence could be carried out in weeks

According to lawyer M. Ravi, who is advising on the case, the family cannot afford to pay for a lawyer in China, and it is difficult to find one willing to work pro bono. He told CNN:

"I've been trying to liaise with some international networks I have to get a pro bono lawyer, but her case is (moving forward) and we don't know when it might reach the next court. What if China suddenly decides to shoot her in weeks?"

Yusri's sentence has been suspended for two years, with a chance of downgrading it to life imprisonment.

However, Aslinda was deemed to have played a more active role in the crime, and her sentence has not been suspended.

It is currently being appealed to the Guangdong High Court, and if the court does not overturn the judgment, the sentence could be carried out in a matter of weeks.

The majority of executions carried out in China are performed by firing squad or lethal injection.

Statements from the authorities

China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement:

"Drug crimes are recognized as serious crimes in the world, and its social harm is extremely serious.

Chinese law retains the death penalty, while strictly controlling its application. Chinese law provides that all persons who commit crimes are equal in the application of the law.

Chinese judicial organs deal with criminals of different nationalities in accordance with the law, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of defendants."

Meanwhile, on Dec. 25, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released its own statement:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is aware of the case.

Since their arrest in 2015, the Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou has been rendering consular assistance to Ms Siti Aslinda and Mr Mohd Yusri, including visiting them regularly until the Covid-19 outbreak this year and ensuring that they have, in accordance with their legal rights, access to necessary medical attention and appropriate legal assistance.

MFA has also been in contact with their families to provide consular support, including as recent as this week."

Top image from Maria Ude Nwachi's Facebook page.

