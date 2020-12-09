Back

Missing man's body found near Sisters' Island after 3 days, had planned to snorkel alone for 30 minutes

The man went missing on Dec. 6.

Ashley Tan | December 09, 2020, 01:22 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

The body of a man who went missing off Sisters' Island has been recovered after three days.

The 41-year-old visited the island with his wife, and had went snorkelling on his own on Dec. 6.

Police told Mothership they were alerted to a call for assistance at the sea off Sisters' Island at around 12:40pm that day.

The body of the man was subsequently found and retrieved from the waters on Dec. 8 at about 5.45pm.

This was after a search and rescue operation was conducted by the Police, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Maritime Port Authority, The Straits Times reported.

Police are currently investigating the unnatural death.

Various people helped with the search

On Sunday, a 25-year-old park visitor who wanted to be known as Ariff told ST that the man's wife had approached him looking panicked, and asked if he had seen her husband.

The woman said that her husband had been missing for four hours.

This was after he informed her that he intended to snorkel by himself for 30 minutes.

Ariff said that he was "shocked" at how the man had been missing for so long, and proceeded to enter the water where the man was supposedly last seen snorkelling.

However, he said the water was very deep and the currents very strong.

According to The New Paper, a Facebook user by the name of Aero Max also described his experience searching for the missing man.

Max said he was asked for a last-minute charter job at 9pm by the man's distressed family member.

Although the island was pitch dark by then, the man decided to help the family out by contributing to the search with a dive boat.

Some risks involved

Sisters' Island is located to the south of Singapore. Snorkelling and diving there is a popular activity.

However, according to nature site WildSingapore, the currents around the island are very strong, and swimming outside of the lagoons is not advisable.

Diving operators TNP spoke to added that the waters there are quite strong and unpredictable, and that although snorkelling is a relatively safe activity, it should ideally be done in pairs, as with any other water activities.

Top photo from NParks

Italian man walks 450km to calm down after arguing with wife, gets S$648 fine for breaking Covid-19 curfew

His journey took a week.

December 09, 2020, 12:17 PM

3 children aged 1½ to 6 hospitalised after Newton pre-school salmonella & stomach flu outbreak

Parents unhappy.

December 09, 2020, 12:06 PM

Those not in close contact to Royal Caribbean Covid-19 case can leave ship & continue 'usual activities'

Close contacts of the case will be placed on quarantine.

December 09, 2020, 11:16 AM

Royal Caribbean Covid-19 case is 83-year-old passenger who tested negative before boarding

He had reported to the medical centre with diarrhoea.

December 09, 2020, 11:07 AM

2 M'sian police officers detained, allegedly forced couple to have sex while filming them

The couple were sent to a hospital for health checks.

December 09, 2020, 11:00 AM

Royal Caribbean cruise turns back to S'pore after Covid-19 case found on board

All guests and crew who have had close contact with this guest have been isolated.

December 09, 2020, 08:55 AM

M'sia granny loses close to S$100,000 in cash left in Milo tins destroyed by pests & time

Mad stacks of cash in ringgit eroded by pests, time and inflation.

December 09, 2020, 03:22 AM

Apple S'pore to release S$849 AirPods Max in 5 colours, including pink

Hmm.

December 09, 2020, 12:49 AM

Japan to stop selling Milo until March 2021 after viral tweet leads to high demand

Marvellous what Milo can do for you.

December 08, 2020, 11:27 PM

1 S'porean, 2 PRs amongst imported Covid-19 cases on Dec. 8

Tonight's update.

December 08, 2020, 10:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.