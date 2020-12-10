Signature by KOI opens 3rd outlet at ION Orchard with Japanese Totoi Toast at S$12.90 a loaf

Signature by KOI recently announced that it will be opening its third outlet at ION Orchard.

Like its other outlets at Jewel Changi Airport and Star Vista, this outlet will also offer a selection of cakes, pastries and drinks.

Cakes, pastries and drinks

For the uninitiated, Signature by Koi also offers a selection of sweet treats such as slices of cake, macarons and waffles, besides your usual milk tea.

A half-waffle is priced at S$4.40 while a whole waffle costs S$6.40. Customers can opt to add a single scoop of ice cream for S$4.50 or a double scoop for an additional S$2.

Alcohol-infused cake flavours such as Chocolate Guinness and Whiskey Carrotcake are also available.

Various macaron flavours (a box of five for $19) are available, while stocks last. Flavours include Earl Grey, Rose, Salted Caramel, Bailey's and Merlot.

From left to right: Rose, Merlot, Dark Chocolate, Baileys, Vanilla.

The macarons we tried, which are thick and slightly puffy, crumble in your mouth when you bite into them. The flavours weren't too overpowering well.

Totoi Toast

Signature by Koi at ION Orchard will also be introducing Totoi Toasts that are prepared using flour from Japan.

They are currently only available in limited quantities, with each loaf priced at S$12.90.

Other flavours such as Brown Sugar and Earl Grey Tea Totoi Toasts might be introduced in the future. But for now, only the Original flavour is available in store.

The toast, which you will find to be slightly thicker than the usual sliced bread, is soft but slightly dry. Flavour-wise, the Original flavour tastes similar to regular bread.

Drinks

If you are a fan of tea, try their Cold Brew Tea (from S$5.90), which is extracted over an extended period of time to produce a sweet and smooth taste.

Its flavours are limited and subject to availability.

Signature by Koi also offers a selection of Cold Brew Coffee such as Cold Brew Black Coffee (S$4.40) and Cold Brew Coffee Latte (S$6.40).

Matcha Latte

Despite the dizzying array of drinks, I found myself enjoying the Matcha Latte (S$11.60) the most.

Disclaimer: I am not usually a fan of matcha, but I enjoyed this one.

Apart from the drink looking aesthetically-pleasing, it also tasted really sweet and creamy. For those who prefer a stronger tea flavour, do note that this drink is on the milky side.

Seating area

Here's a look at the seating area:

There's also a counter where customers can take a seat and watch the staff prepare the beverages.

Opening promotion

To celebrate its opening, the store will be offering a Spin & Win promotion for customers who spend S$10 in a single receipt and like Signature by Koi's Facebook page.

The promotion is available while stocks last.

Signature by Koi (ION Orchard)

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, #B3-15/16 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top photos by Siti Hawa