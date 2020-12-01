Back

Sentosa offering S'pore households S$20 in tokens for activities, valid till Mar. 31, 2021

One set of free passes for each registered address.

Nigel Chua | December 01, 2020, 05:04 PM

All households in Singapore can redeem a pair of free Sentosa Fun Passes on Sentosa's website.

Each of the two free passes contains 10 tokens, which can be used for activities and F&B offerings in Sentosa.

The free passes were first offered as a National Day promotion, but can still be redeemed via Sentosa's website.

Cannot be combined

Users of the free passes may need to purchase additional tokens (which are sold at S$5 for five tokens), however.

This is because 10 tokens will not be enough for most activities in Sentosa.

Also, the 10 free tokens in each of the two free passes cannot be combined for an activity worth 20 tokens.

According to Sentosa's list of participating attractions, here's what can be redeemed with 10 tokens:

  • Madame Tussauds Singapore: VR Racing Experience (U.P. $20)

  • Headrock VR: 1 Ride from Green Zone (U.P. $13)

  • Headrock VR: 1 Ride from Orange Zone (U.P. $13)

  • Popcorn + Canned Drink Bundle at S.E.A. Aquarium (U.P. $10)

  • AJ Hackett: Skybridge + Ice Cream (stick) or Soft Drink (can) (U.P. $15)

  • GoGreen: Bi-Pedal Bicycle (1 hour) (U.P. $15)

  • iFly Singapore: 1 Ice Cream + 1 Half Pint Tiger/ Heineken (U.P. $12)

  • iFly Singapore: 1 Ice Cream + 1 Coffee/ Tea (Hot) (U.P. $10)

  • Mega Adventure Park: 1 Phone Pouch (U.P. $10)

  • Mega Adventure Park: MegaBounce (U.P. $15)

  • Trick Eye Museum: Child Admission (U.P. $20)

  • Nestopia: 1 hour play (U.P. $15)

  • Sentosa Island Bus Tour: Sentosa Island Bus Tour (U.P. $25)

And here's what 5 tokens can get you:

  • Headrock VR: 2 Happy Selfie Printout (U.P. $6)

  • GoGreen: Bi-Pedal Bicycle (30 minutes) (U.P. $10)

  • GoGreen: Gogreen Limited Edition Set of 3 Rainbow Metal Straws (U.P. $12.9)

  • iFly Singapore: 1 Chicken Drumlet + 1 Drink (Canned) (U.P. $7)

  • iFly Singapore: 1 Samosa + 1 Drink (Canned) (U.P. $6)

  • Mega Adventure Park: 1 Ice Cream (Selected) (U.P. $5)

  • Mega Adventure Park: Any 2 Bottled Drinks (U.P. $5)

  • Mega Adventure Park: Jungle Buggy Ride (U.P. $5)

  • Trick Eye Museum: AR Luggage Tag (U.P. $5.5)

Attractions and activities cheaper with tokens

Still, making use of the tokens could still help you save money.

The prices of attractions and activities are often lower when paid for in tokens.

Also, Sentosa is offering 10 free tokens for those who purchase Fun Passes containing 120 tokens respectively.

Fun Passes with 90 tokens also come with five free tokens.

Must register with intended date of visit

To register for the free passes, you will need to indicate the intended date of your visit before confirming registration.

You can select any date from now till Mar. 31, 2021, which is the ending date of the promotion.

Screenshot from Sentosa's FAQ page.

Users can change their intended date of visit by logging in to the booking website.

Redeem physical passes at ticketing counters

Those who have successfully registered for the passes will receive a confirmation email.

The confirmation email, and original identification, are necessary to redeem the passes at one of the ticketing counters in Sentosa.

  • Beach Station

  • Vivocity

  • Resorts World Station

  • Imbiah Forecourt

Two-day validity once redeemed

Once the physical passes are redeemed at the ticketing counter, they are valid for two consecutive days, or until the attractions close.

Register for the free tokens, or find out more here.

