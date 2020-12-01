Clementi-Bukit Merah area to have electric rubbish trucks & food waste digesters at hawker centres from Jan 2021

Residents who live in the Clementi-Bukit Merah area in Singapore can look forward to smart waste systems with digital upgrades in January 2021.

This area includes Radin Mas SMC, Tanjong Pagar GRC, and parts of the West Coast, Jurong, Holland-Bukit Timah and Jalan Besar GRCs.

From Jan. 1, 2021, 172,000 households and 12,000 trade premises will be served by SembWaste for the estates' waste collection services, according to the National Environment Agency.

SembWaste is contracted for this service till the end of 2027 and here are some changes in waste collection service that the area can expect.

Digitalisation of refuse storage systems

SembWaste will be deploying technologies with Internet of Things (IoT) attributes to improve the productivity of waste collection.

The IoT features will include capturing real-time information on the amount of refuse and recyclables collected, and the ability to detect and alert the presence of fires in refuse systems.

These enhancements will be integrated into SembWaste’s One Dashboard, a smart waste management system housed at its Operations Command and Control Centre.

Based on data received on One Dashboard, waste collection frequency and routes can be optimised.

Electric vehicles for refuse collection

In addition to digitalisation of refuse systems, SembWaste will be rolling out 10 electric vehicles for refuse collection, which will make up about 25 per cent of the fleet.

Trucks will also be fitted with two-step low entry cabins and four external cameras for worker comfort and to reduce blind spots respectively.

A quarter of the recycling trucks fleet will be fitted with side-loaders to allow for a larger volume of recyclables to be collected, and the bins are loaded on the side using an automated mechanism.

As compared to the recycling trucks which are loaded from the back with the help of workers, the side-loader truck also demands less manpower with only a driver required (as seen in the video below).

This enhances productivity and also reduces the overall carbon footprint with a lower number of collection rounds and truck trips.

SembWaste is also exploring a trial to collect recyclables from private landed estates using smaller electric trucks or buggies.

Mobile application for recycling

Residents living in Clementi-Bukit Merah area can also use SembWaste's mobile application, called "ezi", to learn about recycling and to arrange for the collection of recyclables from 2021 onwards.

On this app, residents can receive token rewards for recycling.

The application is already in use in Woodlands-Yishun areas.

On-site food waste treatment systems to turn food waste into compost

SembWaste will also provide on-site food waste treatments at three hawker centres:

20 Ghim Moh Road Market and Food Centre

Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre

Redhill Food Centre

Food waste collected from these establishments will be converted into compost or non-potable water.

This will reduce the amount of waste that needs to be incinerated.

Top images via NEA/FB