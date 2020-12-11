Back

Security officer, 33, allegedly used credit card from lost & found to buy S$489 of food & household items

She will be charged in court on Friday (Dec. 11) for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Sumita Thiagarajan | December 11, 2020, 10:34 AM

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) have arrested a 33-year-old woman for allegedly using a credit card to make more than S$489 in unauthorised purchases.

Credit card allegedly misappropriated by 33-year-old at work

According to preliminary investigations by the SPF, the woman was deployed as a security officer at a building along Joo Koon Circle.

She is believed to have misappropriated the victim's credit card after a member of the public handed it to her at the building's security counter.

She allegedly used the victim's credit card to purchase food and household items amounting to more than S$489.

Victim discovered unauthorised transactions

On Nov. 25, 2020, the SPF received a report from the victim, who discovered that several unauthorised transactions had been made using his missing credit card.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the woman who allegedly made the unauthorised transactions and arrested her on Dec. 10.

A clothes rack, a plastic drawer and some toiletries were seized as case exhibits.

Photo from SPF.

She will be charged in court on Friday (Dec. 11) for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The offence of cheating carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' jail and a fine.

The offence of criminal breach of trust carries a maximum penalty of 15 years' jail and a fine.

Tips to safeguard credit or debit cards

SPF said that "unauthorised use of another person's credit/debit card is a serious offence," and listed some ways to prevent unauthorised transactions on cards:

  • Keep credit or debit cards safe with you at all times

  • Do not give out credit or debit card details to strangers

  • Call the card-issuing banks immediately if your credit or debit cards are lost or stolen

  • Opt for an SMS notification to be sent to your mobile phone for any charges incurred on your credit or debit card

  • Check bank statements and alert the bank immediately should there be any discrepancies or unauthorised charges

Top image via SPF

