Russian YouTuber arrested for alleged abuse after pregnant girlfriend dies on livestream

The man had reportedly continued his livestream despite her death.

Matthias Ang | December 08, 2020, 04:49 PM

A Russian YouTuber has been arrested after he allegedly let his pregnant girlfriend freeze to death on a balcony for a payment of US$1,000 (S$1,337), Shin Min Daily News reported.

30-year-old Stanislav Reshetnikov, who goes by the alias of Stas Reeflay online, forced his 28-year-old-girlfriend, Valentina ‘Valya’ Grigoryeva, out onto a balcony in near-freezing temperatures wearing only underwear, according to Australian media News.com.au.

The alleged abuse was reportedly the result of the US$1,000 being offered by one of Reshetnikov's viewers for such an act, and was streamed live on his YouTube channel.

Reshetnikov had supposedly committed similar abusive acts before this, such as spraying Grigoryeva with pepper spray.

Continued livestreaming even though his girlfriend had died

Shin Min Daily News further reported that Reshetnikov reportedly continued to livestream the scene on his YouTube channel, despite discovering his girlfriend's body a few hours afterwards.

However, British tabloid The Sun reported that Grigoryeva had been locked outside in the freezing cold for 15 minutes.

Reshetnikov was subsequently seen carrying her body back into the house, crying, and telling viewers that Grigoryeva appeared to be dead.

News.com.au reported that Reshetnikov called an ambulance, with the livestream showing paramedics arriving on the scene and pronouncing Grigoryeva as dead.

The livestream then allegedly continued for two more hours afterwards.

YouTube account terminated

In a statement, YouTube said that such graphic content was unacceptable on its platform.

As such, Reshetnikov's account has since been terminated, while Rehshetnikov himself is currently being held in police custody.

In addition, Reshetnikov could face up to 15 years in prison if he is found guilty.

Top image screenshot via YouTube

