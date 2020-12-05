M'sian rubbish collectors in S'pore find & return iPad to woman 1 year after she lost it

Sometimes, life works in strange and mysterious ways, and things you have lost can somehow find their way back to you.

With a little help of course.

For one woman in Singapore, she took to Facebook to share how two rubbish collectors returned her lost iPad to her when she thought all hope was lost.

Received email from rubbish collector

Michelle Lim wrote that she received an email from a man called Eday, claiming to have found her iPad in a recycle bin while he was working.

Unsure if she had accidentally tossed it into the trash, he asked if she wanted it back. If not, he asked if he could use it instead.

He also left his number in that email.

Lim, in a previous post that she said she "deleted accidentally", had shared that she lost the iPad around a year ago.

She expressed her "heartfelt appreciation" to these two rubbish collectors, for returning it to her.

From their interactions, Lim also learned that both of them are Malaysian degree-holders who are working in Singapore.

"They are young, hardworking and most importantly, honest and humble," she said.

Her post here:

Found the iPad with a broken laptop

In an interview with SAYS, one of the two men said that he found the iPad in a plastic bag along with a broken laptop. He had been working with another garbage collector, Yuamiru, at that time.

He thought the owner might have thrown it away, but later realised it was in a good condition.

Hence, he decided to charge the iPad. That's when he discovered that it was working fine, and had no password set on it. He also managed to find Lim's contact through her Apple ID.

SAYS reported that they arranged to meet up, and Lim bought them a meal.

Eday also wrote on his personal Twitter account that Dec. 1, presumably the day he met up with Lim, was a "great day" for him:

1st December was a great day for us! Leave it here for our memory. Im Malaysian! 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/jQemNSlZJZ — Eday Sam 🇲🇾 (@EdaySam_) December 2, 2020

Top photo via Michelle Lim/FB