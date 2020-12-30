Rabbit on Coney Island not abandoned, owner took it out for excursion

A lone rabbit spotted on Coney Island suspected to have been abandoned, was in fact just out on an excursion with its owner.

House Rabbit Society Singapore (HRSS) posted an update clarifying that the rabbit was not left to roam on its own.

HRSS is an all-volunteer group dedicated to rabbit welfare, adoption, and education.

It rescues and re-homes abandoned rabbits.

Mistaken as abandoned

HRSS wrote on Dec. 29 that it received information that the rabbit was mistaken as an abandoned animal.

The group then managed to contact the rabbit's owner, who shared a picture and video to confirm the rabbit spotted was theirs and it is safe at home.

Background

An abandoned brown rabbit was seen on Coney Island on Sunday, Dec. 20.

News of the rabbit's suspected abandonment was reported by Acres (Animal Concerns Research and Education Society), who wanted to inform the public about it.

Acres wrote that the rabbit was last seen on Dec. 20 morning at beach area B.

News of the sighting of the rabbit resulted in manpower devoted to find it.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 20, HRSS said that a volunteer went down to Coney island from 7am to 9am on Monday, Dec. 21, to look for the rabbit.

However, the rabbit was not found.

HRSS added that another volunteer went down to the site on Dec. 21 afternoon to search for it again.

