Pokémon-themed electric standing desks available in S'pore from S$950

Calling all Pokemon fans.

Fasiha Nazren | December 11, 2020, 11:31 AM

If you're a fan of Pokémon, here's something you may want to have at home.

On Dec. 11, home-grown standing desk company Omnidesk has launched a series of Pokémon-themed desks.

Photo from Omnidesk.

The Pokémon Desks are the latest additions to the Omnidesk Pro 2020 series, the company's flagship premium electric standing desk series.

Here's a look at the three designs:

The Evolution

The Pokémon Evolution table showcases Pikachu as well as the eight evolutions of Eevee on a red and white Poké Ball-inspired tabletop design.

Photo from Omnidesk.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo from Omnidesk.

One can also find Poké Ball motifs on the desk's legs and the cable management bar.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The Classic

The Classic design features starter Pokémon from the Kanto and Galar region on a pure white tabletop.

Photo from Omnidesk.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo from Omnidesk.

The table is also lightly adorned with light grey Poké Balls.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The Icon

The Icon pays homage to the fire-type Pokémon, Charizard.

Photo from Omnidesk.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The table has shades of vibrant orange and black that is sure to make it the centrepiece of any home office or workplace.

Photo from Omnidesk.

Photo from Omnidesk.

Smart standing desk

For the uninitiated, the Omnidesk Pro 2020 series is a fully modular and upgradeable electric desk platform that allows one the ability to adjust the desk's height with a touch of a few buttons.

With tabletops ranging from 42 inches to 74 inches, the electric standing desk has a smart memory programmable presets that can save up to two favourite desk height profiles.

One can switch the table height to the ideal sitting, standing or even bean bag table positions.

The table can go as low as 60cm and as high as 125cm.

Video by Fasiha Nazren.

There are also other features including the child-lock feature and the ability to change the colour of the lights on the buttons.

Video by Fasiha Nazren.

From S$950 per table

The Pokémon series is starting from a promotional price of S$950 (U.P. S$1,000).

Each desk will come with a specially designed cable management bar and controller.

The price is also inclusive of GST, free flat-pack delivery and an extended five years warranty.

You can find out more about the desks via Omnidesk's official website or in person at their showroom.

Location

996 Bendemeer Road #02-07 Singapore 339944

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: 11:30am to 8pm, Saturdays: 12pm to 6pm, Closed on Sundays.

Top image from Omnidesk and Fasiha Nazren.

