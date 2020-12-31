PM Lee's 2021 New Year message: 'Now is not yet the time to celebrate. The time will come.'

Singapore might have stabilised its Covid-19 situation, but the fight against the virus is not yet won, according to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In his 2021 New Year message, PM Lee praised Singaporeans for coming together to overcome the challenges of the pandemic, but cautioned Singaporeans to continue being vigilant, in order to avoid a resurgence of Covid-19 within the community.

Singaporeans can see the light at the end of the tunnel

According to PM Lee, the Covid-19 situation in Singapore has largely stabilised, through the "enormous effort and sacrifice" of Singaporeans.

He noted that the fatality rate of the virus has been kept low, and that the number of new local infections has come down to a handful a day, and even zero on many days.

While imported cases remain, they comprise mainly of returning Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs), as well as construction and foreign domestic workers, whom are necessary to build new housing projects and to take care of Singaporeans.

"These have generally been isolated on Stay-Home Notices (SHNs), and thus pose less danger of spreading the virus to our community, although that can still happen," said PM Lee.

In addition, PM Lee said that with the arrival of the first batch of vaccines in Singapore, Singaporeans can now see the "light at the end of the tunnel".

However, he warned that it will still take some time for enough people to be vaccinated before Singapore is safe from another major uncontrolled outbreak, and that it is vital for the public to maintain discipline, and continue with safe distancing measures.

Singapore's economy stabilising, but recovery will be uneven

PM Lee also said that while Singapore may not be out of the woods economically, the nation has been seeing signs of stabilisation.

Employment has picked up, and MNCs are making significant new investments in Singapore.

He said that he looks forward to a rebound in 2021, after Singapore's "most severe downturn since independence", although recovery will be uneven, and activity is likely to remain below pre-Covid-19 levels for some time.

PM Lee noted the role of the government in preventing massive job losses and business failures, with a total of five Budgets passed in 2020, totalling close to S$100 billion.

He also brought up the various government initiatives that were introduced to help Singaporeans, such as the Jobs Support Scheme, the Self-Employed Persons Income Relief Scheme (SIRS), the Covid-19 Support Grant and others.

Singaporeans' trust in the system remains high

According to PM Lee, the public's trust in the system and each other, is something that stood out in Singapore's response to Covid-19.

While Covid-19 has deepend old fault lines and created new tensions in many countries, Singapore has "thankfully avoided major divisions" among the public, said PM Lee.

Singapore has also avoided the pessimism and loss of trust that have happened in other nations.

PM Lee said that the trust in Singapore's system remains high, and that Singaporeans have cooperated with the government and complied with the Covid-19 rules because "the government has been open and upfront about the facts".

He said that this transparency is what justified the public's faith that the government is doing its very best to deal with the crisis.

"In this year's General Election, Singaporeans returned the PAP government to power and renewed your mandate, because you were confident that this team would see you through this crisis and take the country forward," said PM Lee.

PM Lee emphasised that he and his team will continue to strive, in order to be deserving of the trust given by Singaporeans, and will continue to sustain the promise of Singapore as a fair and just society.

Singapore will face new hurdles in the near future

PM Lee said that the post-Covid-19 world is an uncertain one, but stressed that Singapore must emerge strengthened by the shared experience of this crisis, which he called the "defining crisis for this generation".

PM Lee also emphasised the need to come together to rebuild better and stronger, in order to make Singapore a more vibrant economy and resilient society.

He said that the fight against Covid-19 is not yet won, and that Singapore will face new and unexpected hurdles in the months and years ahead.

"Now is not yet the time to celebrate. That time will come. Meanwhile, I ask for your support to keep up our efforts, and not to falter in this final stretch," said PM Lee.

Top image via MCI.