Phoon Huat opens new outlet at Yishun 10

Rejoice, north side bakers!

Baking supplies store Phoon Huat has opened a new outlet in Yishun.

New outlet at Yishun 10

According to Phoon Huat's Facebook page, this is their 17th store.

The store is located at Yishun 10, in the same building as Golden Village Yishun, opposite Northpoint City.

Besides baking essentials, Phoon Huat also sells meat and seafood as well as groceries.

To celebrate its opening, the outlet is running a promotion on selected items from now till Jan. 11, 2021.

For those who are preparing for a feast over Christmas or New Year Day, you can check out the promotional items while stocks last.

The outlet is open daily, from 10am to 8pm.

Top image by Nana San/Facebook