Back

Phoon Huat opens new outlet at Yishun 10

Hooray!

Zhangxin Zheng | December 16, 2020, 01:54 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Rejoice, north side bakers!

Baking supplies store Phoon Huat has opened a new outlet in Yishun.

New outlet at Yishun 10

According to Phoon Huat's Facebook page, this is their 17th store.

Photo via Kalsom Kamis/Facebook

The store is located at Yishun 10, in the same building as Golden Village Yishun, opposite Northpoint City.

Besides baking essentials, Phoon Huat also sells meat and seafood as well as groceries.

To celebrate its opening, the outlet is running a promotion on selected items from now till Jan. 11, 2021.

For those who are preparing for a feast over Christmas or New Year Day, you can check out the promotional items while stocks last.

The outlet is open daily, from 10am to 8pm.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image by Nana San/Facebook

S'pore-registered tanker was attacked by 'explosive-laden boat' off Saudi Arabia: MFA

None of the crew members have been hurt.

December 16, 2020, 01:27 PM

Unemployed S'poreans can apply for Covid-19 Recovery Grant, starting Jan. 18, 2021

Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents are eligible.

December 16, 2020, 01:00 PM

S'pore to be warmer & less wet in 2nd half of Dec. 2020

A less gloomy end to the year.

December 16, 2020, 12:03 PM

Dump truck hits Mercedes which tried to cut across yellow box & into its lane out of bus bay

Likely to have been in the truck's blind spot.

December 16, 2020, 11:12 AM

Pregnancy & childbirth in the time of Covid-19, explained

Should couples try for a baby during Covid-19? Can Covid-19 be passed from mother to baby during birth? And other things to know.

December 16, 2020, 11:00 AM

Joshua Ang's ex-wife alleges violence & abuse from him, Ang says they are 'all not true'

Both parties have spoken up about the divorce.

December 16, 2020, 08:43 AM

Singapore Airlines selling mahjong set for S$338 & it's out of stock

Singapong Airlines.

December 16, 2020, 04:24 AM

Home baker in Ipoh selling cakes with super-realistic, edible lizards & cockroaches

Has cake science gone too far?

December 15, 2020, 10:35 PM

Imported Covid-19 cases reported on Dec. 15 arrived from Brazil, India, US & more

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 58,341.

December 15, 2020, 10:20 PM

7th Heaven KTV & Café offers S$88 Festive Bundle for 5 pax with free usage of private room

Good deal.

December 15, 2020, 09:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.