Back

The Original Vadai to open second stall in Joo Chiat, first Golden Mile stall to reopen in March 2021

East side, best side.

Sulaiman Daud | December 10, 2020, 01:37 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

Fans of vadai, the savoury golden brown fried snack from India, please rejoice.

The Original Vadai, which sells the tenderest and chewiest vadai in Singapore, announced on Dec. 10 via a Facebook post that it will open a second location at 82 Joo Chiat Road, in a coffee shop along the main road.

It will be open every day from 12 noon to 7pm, from Dec. 11 onwards.

The original Original Vadai stall is located in the Golden Mile Hawker Centre -- which is undergoing renovations -- along Beach Road, after a brief stint in Haig Road.

It is operated by Stephen Suriyah and his mother.

According to hawker food champion KF Seetoh's Aug. 23 write-up on his Makansutra website, The Original Recipe's vadai is different from others.

The stall utilises dough made in small batches, along with bigger prawns and green chili, which are spicier than the ones found in the average vadai.

First location to reopen in March 2021

However, Golden Mile had to close for three months this year for some renovations.

The Original Vadai persevered by sending out deliveries to customers through food rider platforms.

And after successfully applying for the necessary paperwork, they appear to have done well enough to operate two stalls, not just one.

Speaking to Mothership, Suriyah confirmed that the Golden Mile stall will remain, and will open once the hawker centre's renovations are finished.

With the Golden Mile stall at Beach Road scheduled to reopen on March 1, 2021, fans can satisfy their cravings by heading to Joo Chiat instead.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image from The Original Vadai Facebook page.

S$2,000 reward offered for return of cat catnapped in S'pore by woman who came by in van

An unidentified woman came by and picked up the cat.

December 10, 2020, 03:15 PM

Scholarship for needy S'pore students with special needs raising funds via music video

This is a unique scholarship for students with special needs.

December 10, 2020, 03:06 PM

Operating hours of 10 SMRT bus services brought forward on Christmas Eve & New Year's Eve

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

December 10, 2020, 02:40 PM

Temasek: Protecting Southeast Asia's tropical forests could earn S$36 billion per year

Human development might no longer have to be at odds with the preservation of natural environments.

December 10, 2020, 02:35 PM

Drug firms' push to legalise cannabis containing harmful THC is 'done for profit': Shanmugam

The minister said the decision is 'cynical' for they know the public will be harmed.

December 10, 2020, 02:23 PM

Taiwanese man asks girlfriend to pay for eating 2 dumplings he offered her during date

Uhhhhhhhhhh.

December 10, 2020, 02:19 PM

TikTok video claims snake about to slither out of toilet bowl happened in Pasir Ris Park

In a tight spot.

December 10, 2020, 01:23 PM

Japan's Nestle to give out 1,000 Milo mugs as apology after malted choc drink sold out there

Response to the drink has been phenomenal.

December 10, 2020, 01:16 PM

S'pore Primary 1 math question baffles internet, prompts mixed reactions

Stress.

December 10, 2020, 12:53 PM

South Korean dramas to be filmed in S'pore as part of S'pore Tourism Board campaign

Crash Landing in Singapore.

December 10, 2020, 12:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.