The Original Vadai to open second stall in Joo Chiat, first Golden Mile stall to reopen in March 2021

Fans of vadai, the savoury golden brown fried snack from India, please rejoice.

The Original Vadai, which sells the tenderest and chewiest vadai in Singapore, announced on Dec. 10 via a Facebook post that it will open a second location at 82 Joo Chiat Road, in a coffee shop along the main road.

It will be open every day from 12 noon to 7pm, from Dec. 11 onwards.

The original Original Vadai stall is located in the Golden Mile Hawker Centre -- which is undergoing renovations -- along Beach Road, after a brief stint in Haig Road.

It is operated by Stephen Suriyah and his mother.

According to hawker food champion KF Seetoh's Aug. 23 write-up on his Makansutra website, The Original Recipe's vadai is different from others.

The stall utilises dough made in small batches, along with bigger prawns and green chili, which are spicier than the ones found in the average vadai.

First location to reopen in March 2021

However, Golden Mile had to close for three months this year for some renovations.

The Original Vadai persevered by sending out deliveries to customers through food rider platforms.

And after successfully applying for the necessary paperwork, they appear to have done well enough to operate two stalls, not just one.

Speaking to Mothership, Suriyah confirmed that the Golden Mile stall will remain, and will open once the hawker centre's renovations are finished.

With the Golden Mile stall at Beach Road scheduled to reopen on March 1, 2021, fans can satisfy their cravings by heading to Joo Chiat instead.

Top image from The Original Vadai Facebook page.