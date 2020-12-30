S'porean shares old photos of Geylang Market from 15 years ago, before 2006 demolition

Another piece of nostalgia has gone viral on Facebook.

This time, it's an extensive photo album of the Geylang Market in 2005.

To be exact, the photos were taken on Dec. 27, when the photographer Mrr Iki Iki and his friends visited the site before it was demolished the next year.

According to Singapore Memory, the market, along with three blocks of flats, was demolished in 2006.

Makeshift stalls were set up in the adjacent plot, until the new Geylang Market reopened in 2009.

The revamp was carried out under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS), which renews older housing estates in Singapore.

SERS residents will be given the opportunity to move to a new home with a refreshed 99-year lease, as well as a package comprising compensation and rehousing benefit, HDB states on its website.

Here's how the market looks in recent times:

You can browse the album of 174 photos here:

Come follow us on IG!

Top image via Mrr Iki Iki/Facebook, Yury Krachuk/Google Maps