Old Chang Kee selling limited edition devil's curry puff from Dec. 26, 2020

Spicy.

Fasiha Nazren | December 22, 2020, 04:57 PM

Old Chang Kee will be launching a new curry puff on Boxing Day (Dec. 26).

Called the Devil's Curry'O, this puff is inspired by the Eurasian rendition of devil's curry, which is traditionally served after Christmas.

Photo from Old Chang Kee.

The puff comes with chicken and curried potatoes in a specially created devil's curry paste.

The puff's spice level is said to be a few notches higher than the regular Curry'O.

Photo from Old Chang Kee.

Each Devil Curry'O will retail for S$1.60 at all Old Chang Kee retail stores.

This limited edition item will only be available from Dec. 26, 2020 to Jan. 10, 2021.

Top image from Old Chang Kee.

