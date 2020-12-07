Back

Nokia looks to lead 6G technology development in Europe

6G mobile technology could open up to possibilities such as real-time holographic imaging, as early as 2030.

Julia Yeo | December 07, 2020, 05:15 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

The latest 5G networks have barely been deployed around the world, but Nokia is already leading a team of companies and universities in a project to create 6G mobile technology, according to Bloomberg.

Nokia to lead development of 6G technology in Europe

The project, named Hexa-X, is funded by the European Union and led by the Finnish tech giant. The project partners include leading communication equipment manufacturer Ericsson AB, mobile carriers Orange SA and Telefonica SA, and other tech companies such as Intel Corp. and Siemens AG.

Currently, roughly 100 wireless carriers in the world offer 5G network services.

Singapore will roll out 5G network services from January 2021 onwards.

Real-time holographic imaging possible with 6G technology

6G technology could open up possibilities such as real-time holographic imaging by linking up technology in the human body and brain, as early as 2030, according to Bloomberg.

According to CNN, 6G phones in future could allow users to test the air around them for allergens, and even check if food is safe to eat. It could also allow people to use night vision and see clearly in the dark.

It will be significantly faster than 5G networks, projected to be around 95 gigabits per second.

However, the Nokia-led project in Europe is not the only team planning to develop 6G technology.

Next G Alliance and O-RAN Alliance in the United States, and the Chinese government are also funding their own 6G development projects.

Top image via Nokia, clean-rooms.org

China calls for a restart in dialogue with US, says it's up to the US to make the right decision

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the U.S. to return to a China policy that is objective and rational.

December 07, 2020, 05:01 PM

Ang Mo Kio childcare teacher fired after 'mishandling' boy, 4, resulting in neck abrasions

The teacher was found to have handled the boy in a 'rough manner'.

December 07, 2020, 04:09 PM

Wild dolphins go on tour of S'pore's Southern coast from St. John's Island to East Coast Park to Tuas

*Happy dolphin noises*

December 07, 2020, 03:55 PM

13 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 7, none are locally transmitted

More updates tonight.

December 07, 2020, 03:31 PM

'No more mercy': Bike-sharing company Anywheel deploys enforcers to curb errant users

Bicycle abusers watch out.

December 07, 2020, 03:07 PM

K-pop star Kim Chungha tests positive for Covid-19

Her agency has confirmed the news.

December 07, 2020, 03:07 PM

Foreign student in S'pore criticised for photos of her pulling back eyes & 'ching chong' caption

The school she attends, Essec Business School, has said that they are looking into the situation.

December 07, 2020, 02:39 PM

Jurong West coffee shop sells 'authentic M'sian lok lok' for S$1 per stick, opens till 1am

Late night feast.

December 07, 2020, 02:34 PM

Couple onsen spa with 1-hour massage, 40-minute private onsen & foot detox in Orchard for S$198/2pax

Relaxation session.

December 07, 2020, 02:22 PM

New enhanced trail makes Dairy Farm Nature Park more accessible from Hillview MRT

Easier to surround yourself in nature now.

December 07, 2020, 01:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.