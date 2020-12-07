Nokia looks to lead 6G technology development in Europe

The latest 5G networks have barely been deployed around the world, but Nokia is already leading a team of companies and universities in a project to create 6G mobile technology, according to Bloomberg.

Nokia to lead development of 6G technology in Europe

The project, named Hexa-X, is funded by the European Union and led by the Finnish tech giant. The project partners include leading communication equipment manufacturer Ericsson AB, mobile carriers Orange SA and Telefonica SA, and other tech companies such as Intel Corp. and Siemens AG.

Currently, roughly 100 wireless carriers in the world offer 5G network services.

Singapore will roll out 5G network services from January 2021 onwards.

Real-time holographic imaging possible with 6G technology

6G technology could open up possibilities such as real-time holographic imaging by linking up technology in the human body and brain, as early as 2030, according to Bloomberg.

According to CNN, 6G phones in future could allow users to test the air around them for allergens, and even check if food is safe to eat. It could also allow people to use night vision and see clearly in the dark.

It will be significantly faster than 5G networks, projected to be around 95 gigabits per second.

However, the Nokia-led project in Europe is not the only team planning to develop 6G technology.

Next G Alliance and O-RAN Alliance in the United States, and the Chinese government are also funding their own 6G development projects.

Top image via Nokia, clean-rooms.org