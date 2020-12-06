5 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore have travel history to Indonesia, UK & US

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Sunday (Dec. 6).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,260.

There were no new locally-transmitted Covid-19 infections reported on Sunday.

5 imported cases

All five cases are imported cases.

They have been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Two of the five cases (Cases 58473 and 58474) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

Another case (Case 58475) is a 28-year-old Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from the U.S..

The remaining two cases are Short-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from the UK and Indonesia.

Case 58476 is the child of a Singapore Permanent Resident, and Case 58477 is here for her marriage to a Singaporean.

Here are the details of these cases:

2 cases discharged

Two more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,160 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 27 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

44 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

New location

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

These are no new locations reported on Dec. 6.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Ong Ye Kung/Facebook