Limited-edition Cheese Boston Lobster pao fan selling for S$19.90 at Serangoon Gardens

If you enjoyed the Abalone Cheese Beehoon at Nic & Tom Eatery, you might enjoy this next dish with a limited run.

The eatery has launched its Cheese Boston Lobster Pao Fan (S$19.90) which is only available from today (December 22) until December 31.

What do you get with this limited edition dish, you might ask.

Well, you will get a 360g Boston Lobster, minced pork, and rice (of course) submerged a cheesy seafood broth. Best of all, you won't need a lobster cracker to get rid of the shell.

The dish is available from 10am to 10pm daily. If you want to order a Lobster Pao Fan set meal for two, you can pre-order by sending a DM to the eatery via Telegram.

Do note that you cannot pre-order a single portion. For that, you will need to order it at the eatery.

The eatery also has an ongoing 1-for-1 Fried Prawn Cheese Beehoon promotion that will run until the end of the year.

Nic & Tom Eatery

Address: 55 Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555951 (map)

Operating Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Contact: 6789 9696 / 8410 4122 (WhatsApp for delivery services)

Social Media: Facebook • Instagram • Telegram

