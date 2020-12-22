Back

Limited-edition Cheese Boston Lobster pao fan selling for S$19.90 at Serangoon Gardens

Looks very instagrammable.

Joshua Lee | December 22, 2020, 05:35 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

If you enjoyed the Abalone Cheese Beehoon at Nic & Tom Eatery, you might enjoy this next dish with a limited run.

The eatery has launched its Cheese Boston Lobster Pao Fan (S$19.90) which is only available from today (December 22) until December 31.

What do you get with this limited edition dish, you might ask.

Well, you will get a 360g Boston Lobster, minced pork, and rice (of course) submerged a cheesy seafood broth. Best of all, you won't need a lobster cracker to get rid of the shell.

The dish is available from 10am to 10pm daily. If you want to order a Lobster Pao Fan set meal for two, you can pre-order by sending a DM to the eatery via Telegram.

Do note that you cannot pre-order a single portion. For that, you will need to order it at the eatery.

The eatery also has an ongoing 1-for-1 Fried Prawn Cheese Beehoon promotion that will run until the end of the year.

Nic & Tom Eatery

Address: 55 Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555951 (map)

Operating Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Contact: 6789 9696 / 8410 4122 (WhatsApp for delivery services)

Social Media: FacebookInstagramTelegram

Related story:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

All images via Nic & Tom Eatery.

19-year-old tries to exit North Bridge Road shophouse via roof when police investigate gathering

The man was arrested for committing a rash act while 14 others are being investigated.

December 23, 2020, 11:02 AM

In 2011, Workers' Party's Yee Jenn Jong defied his parents & wife to enter opposition politics. Now, he's stepping aside.

Almost Famous: We sit down with Yee Jenn Jong, Joo Chiat boy and once-almost MP, once NCMP, and he spills the beans on his journey with the longtime-tight-lipped Workers' Party.

December 23, 2020, 09:26 AM

M'sia buys 12.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, will spend 4 months checking if it can be used

Buy first, evaluate later.

December 23, 2020, 02:38 AM

Police looking for 3 men in relation to Circular Road restaurant fight after 7 others arrested

Police remind public harbouring fugitives is a serious offence.

December 23, 2020, 02:12 AM

5 symptomatic cases detected among 29 imported Covid-19 cases from countries like US, India & Costa Rica

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for a previously identified case.

December 22, 2020, 10:46 PM

S'pore woman finds lizard & 4 'fingernail-sized' eggs hidden in wooden knife block

Yikes.

December 22, 2020, 10:23 PM

Do not push the boundaries & let your guard down over holiday period: Lawrence Wong

People who breach the measures are only risking their health and their families' health.

December 22, 2020, 07:08 PM

Korea will be the first place I travel to once we are done with Covid-19. Confirm plus chop.

Saranghaeyo Korea. :’)

December 22, 2020, 06:00 PM

Rare sighting of nocturnal civet at Stirling Road during day time

Late breakfast before heading back to sleep?

December 22, 2020, 05:05 PM

Old Chang Kee selling limited edition devil's curry puff from Dec. 26, 2020

Spicy.

December 22, 2020, 04:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.