No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases on Dec. 3

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Dec. 3).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,239.

Eight imported cases

There are eight new imported cases reported, with one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection residing in a dormitory.

The locally-transmitted case (Case 58,443) is asymptomatic, and was detected via MOH's proactive surveillance.

All his close contacts at the dormitory and his workplace have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

Among the eight imported cases, one (Case 58,454) is a Singaporean, and two (Cases 58,442 and 58,453) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from the U.S.

Another two (Cases 58,449 and 58,451) are Work Pass holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Nepal.

The remaining cases include a Dependant's Pass holder (Case 58,450) who arrived from France, and two Short-Term Visit Pass holders (Cases 58,444 and 58,445) who arrived from Indonesia to visit their Singaporean family members and fiance respectively.

All of them had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

One more case of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospital.

In all, 58,145 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 26 confirmed cases still in the hospital, with no cases in the intensive care unit (ICU).

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via Ng Teng Fong General Hospital/FB.