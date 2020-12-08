New Balance launches 1970s American 'diner' pop-up at Bugis Junction from Dec. 14-27

From Dec. 14 to 27, New Balance will launch a 1970s American "diner" installation, "New Balance 327 Diner", at Bugis Junction.

The pop-up will feature photo-spots, teal and pink colours, neon lights, and checkered floors.

The installation will spotlight the New Balance 327, described as a reinvented sneaker classic that pays homage to the 1970s.

The 327 combines the best of the three classics, the 320, 350 and SuperComp. It is also New Balance's best selling lifestyle and athleisure shoe of 2020.

Two styles will be headlining the pop-up, the New Balance 327BTK (S$169) and New Balance 327SFB (S$169).

New Balance 327BTK

New Balance 327SFB (S$169)

Details

Stand to win freebies

From Dec. 14 to 27, shoppers who purchase any colourway of a New Balance 327 at the following places will receive either a tote bag or T-shirt, made customisable in collaboration with the local creative studio, Tell Your Children:

New Balance 327 Diner

Website

New Balance Bugis Junction and Vivo City Lighthouse and Experience Stores

Customers can also customise their tote bags and T-shirts at the New Balance 327 Diner.

Guests who spend S$200 at the New Balance 327 Diner or the New Balance Lighthouse and Experience stores get one chance at the gumball machine where they can win:

New Balance water bottle

Cap

Socks

A pair of 327 collaboration sneakers: Levi’s 327, Casablanca 327 or Aries 327 in fixed sizes.

New Balance 327 Diner

Address: 200 Victoria St, #01-05 Bugis Junction, Singapore 188021

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

