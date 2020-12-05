Nene Chicken has cheese pull chicken hotplate in solo & sharing portions from S$15.90

If you like fried chicken and cheese, this one is for you.

Korean fried chicken fast food restaurant Nene Chicken recently launched its Cheese Pull Chicken Hotplate.

For the uninitiated, this dish consists of fried chicken, curly fries and a side of melted cheese served on a hotplate.

One can choose to either have its crispy fried chicken or its fried chicken coated in Nene Chicken's secret recipe sauce and topped with sesame seeds.

Solo hotplate from S$15.90

If you're having the meal alone, you can opt for the solo hotplate which comes with one large drink and one starter.

Here's how much the solo hotplates cost:

Crispy: S$15.90

Coated: S$16.90

Sharing hotplate from S$35.90

If you're thinking of sharing a meal, there is also the sharing hotplate which is able to feed up to three pax.

The sharing hotplate comes with three large drinks and three starters.

Here's how much the sharing hotplates cost:

Crispy: S$35.90

Coated: S$37.90

The hotplates are available at all Nene Chicken outlets in Singapore:

Bedok Mall

Bukit Panjang Plaza

NEX

Star Vista

Our Tampines Hub

Top image from Nene Chicken and @followmytumtum on Instagram.