42-year-old woman walking naked in Bedok apprehended under mental health act

Videos of a woman walking around naked in Bedok have been circulated online.
Apprehended under mental health act
In the first video, which was seen by Mothership, the woman was pacing around a sheltered walkway whilst carrying an orange bag.
She was not wearing a face mask too.
In the other video, she was walking across a pedestrian crossing in front of passers-by and vehicles, heading towards [email protected]
Responding to queries from Mothership the police said that they received a call for assistance along Block 11 Bedok North Street 1 at 7:52am on Dec. 29.
A 42-year-old woman was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.
Previous incident involving a naked person in Bedok
On Dec. 2, a 57-year-old man was spotted walking around naked in Bedok.
The police said that they received a call for assistance along Block 89 Bedok North Street 4 at around 5:03pm that day.
The man was arrested for appearing nude in a public space.
Top images from Whatsapp.
