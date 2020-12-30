42-year-old woman walking naked in Bedok apprehended under mental health act

Videos of a woman walking around naked in Bedok have been circulated online.

Apprehended under mental health act

In the first video, which was seen by Mothership, the woman was pacing around a sheltered walkway whilst carrying an orange bag.

She was not wearing a face mask too.

In the other video, she was walking across a pedestrian crossing in front of passers-by and vehicles, heading towards [email protected]

Responding to queries from Mothership the police said that they received a call for assistance along Block 11 Bedok North Street 1 at 7:52am on Dec. 29.

A 42-year-old woman was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

Previous incident involving a naked person in Bedok

On Dec. 2, a 57-year-old man was spotted walking around naked in Bedok.

The police said that they received a call for assistance along Block 89 Bedok North Street 4 at around 5:03pm that day.

The man was arrested for appearing nude in a public space.

Top images from Whatsapp.