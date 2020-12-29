Muis & SFA looking into 'halal' meat allegations in M'sia, assures S'poreans of import standards

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) are currently looking into the allegations of tainted meat in Malaysia to determine if this has affected the Singapore market.

However, they reassured the public that meat products imported into Singapore can be consumed with confidence, due to our rigorous processes.

Meaty scandal in Malaysia

On Dec. 21, Malaysian media The New Straits Times reported that following an investigation, they discovered that some meat products certified as halal and sold to Muslim customers in Malaysia were allegedly sourced from non-certified sources instead.

This was allegedly done by a cartel which bribed some Malaysian officials to sign off on the meat products without checking to see if they met health and halal standards.

In some cases, it was also alleged that "low-quality beef", horse and kangaroo meat were used and sold to unsuspecting customers.

You can trust the meat in Singapore

In a joint media statement on Dec. 29, both Muis and SFA noted that messages have been circulating on social media asking if such affected meat products could have made their way to Singapore, or whether the alleged improprieties in packaging and importing meat could have affected the Singapore market.

Muis said it is writing to the "relevant authority" in Malaysia to ask for more information, and reminded the public not to spread rumours and verify information from credible sources.

The statement added:

"Only meat and meat products from SFA accredited overseas establishments can be imported into Singapore. Imported meat and meat products are also subjected to SFA’s food safety surveillance programme to ensure that they meet SFA’s import requirements and regulatory standards. In addition, meat which is imported for the Muslim market and Muis’ certificate holders must meet halal requirements. Muis has a sound process to ensure imported meat that is certified by foreign certifying bodies meets our specified requirements. Muis assures the public that the halal-certified meat products which are legally imported into Singapore may be consumed with confidence."

Muis also advised the public to exercise caution when purchasing meat products overseas.

Top image from NTUC Fairprice Facebook page.