'So what if she's more successful?': M'sia man on being proud of girlfriend & working harder for their future

One man in Malaysia, Eugene Ng, has gone viral for his lengthy reflection on his relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Teh Yin Yin.

Ng penned the Facebook post on Dec. 9, detailing how he and his girlfriend of nine years had gone through a lot together.

In the beginning, they would eat "70 cent bread" and cheap food for their meals in order to save up money.

Teh would also work extremely hard to work for her future, he said, slogging from "7am till 2am" and running a business.

Eventually, his girlfriend had received a "huge payout" when her efforts paid off.

She was also able to buy her dream car at 22, and eventually draw a five-figure salary and buy a house.

Given her success, Ng said that this prompted him to work harder and do better as a partner.

Despite being a "nobody", Ng said that his girlfriend never gave up on him, prompting him to work harder so that he could give her a better life as well.

"So what if she is more successful?" He asked. "Shouldn’t we, as their other half, be proud of them? Shouldn’t we fully support them?"

In his post, he also addressed successful females: "Don't ever feel bad if you are more successful than your other half... Don't ever let a man stop you from living your life."

His full post here:

On her Facebook page, Teh had also provided her side of the story, saying how people often asked her why she stayed together with Ng, given that he wasn't "successful".

"Sure, I can't deny that in many aspects, he was 'average'. But what wasn't 'average' was his effort. His fighting spirit and how he slogged to change his life."

She also added that the most important thing for couples is to grow together and support one another.

Her post:

Top photo via Eugene Ng/FB.