Mos Burger Express opens at Holland Village MRT, offers wholemeal croissants & salad cups

Mos Burger has opened its first express concept outlet in Singapore at Holland Village MRT station.

The Japanese fast-food chain launched Mos Burger Express on Monday (Nov. 30).

Healthier and fuss-free menu

Speaking to Mothership, a Mos Burger representative said that Mos Burger Express is a simplified concept outlet.

The outlet offers a menu that is said to be healthier and fuss-free.

This includes salad cups and wholemeal croissants, as well as their more familiar fish and teriyaki chicken burgers.

Dine-in options available

In early Nov., it had been reported that there will be dine-in options for customers, but that the express outlet is smaller and and has a smaller seating capacity than a regular Mos Burger outlet.

On Nov. 30, 8 Days reported that while there is a narrow space meant for dine-in seating, it is empty at the moment, and a sign at the restaurant indicates that customers will not be able to dine in until further notice.

While this may be the Mos Burger's first express outlet in Singapore, there are other express outlets in Hong Kong and South Korea.

Mos Burger Express is located at #B1-03 of Holland Village MRT Station.

Top photos via Instagram / Mos Burger Singapore.