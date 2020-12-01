Back

Mos Burger Express opens at Holland Village MRT, offers wholemeal croissants & salad cups

A simplified concept.

Jane Zhang | December 01, 2020, 03:56 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

Mos Burger has opened its first express concept outlet in Singapore at Holland Village MRT station.

The Japanese fast-food chain launched Mos Burger Express on Monday (Nov. 30).

Healthier and fuss-free menu

Speaking to Mothership, a Mos Burger representative said that Mos Burger Express is a simplified concept outlet.

The outlet offers a menu that is said to be healthier and fuss-free.

This includes salad cups and wholemeal croissants, as well as their more familiar fish and teriyaki chicken burgers.

Photo via Instagram / Mos Burger Singapore.

Photo via Instagram / Mos Burger Singapore.

Dine-in options available

In early Nov., it had been reported that there will be dine-in options for customers, but that the express outlet is smaller and and has a smaller seating capacity than a regular Mos Burger outlet.

On Nov. 30, 8 Days reported that while there is a narrow space meant for dine-in seating, it is empty at the moment, and a sign at the restaurant indicates that customers will not be able to dine in until further notice.

While this may be the Mos Burger's first express outlet in Singapore, there are other express outlets in Hong Kong and South Korea.

Mos Burger Express is located at #B1-03 of Holland Village MRT Station.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Instagram / Mos Burger Singapore. 

Covid-19: 2 locally-transmitted cases & 8 imported cases in S'pore on Dec. 1

Today's update.

December 01, 2020, 03:36 PM

CAAS: S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble delayed till 2021 at least

The number of unlinked Covid-19 cases remains high in Hong Kong.

December 01, 2020, 03:35 PM

Man who left pork on HDB corridor leaves Malay neighbour apologetic note & snacks

Apology accepted.

December 01, 2020, 03:30 PM

Clementi-Bukit Merah area to have electric rubbish trucks & food waste digesters at hawker centres from Jan 2021

Smart waste collection systems are coming your way.

December 01, 2020, 03:11 PM

Japanese BBQ stall at Geylang East coffeeshop offers meat sets from S$6, opens till 12am

Selling the sizzle.

December 01, 2020, 02:39 PM

S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble expected to be delayed due to rising HK Covid-19 cases

Reportedly will be delayed further.

December 01, 2020, 02:23 PM

Carrie Lam has 'piles of cash' at home because U.S. sanctions cut her access to bank accounts

This predicament was a result of U.S. sanctions placed on her and 10 other officials.

December 01, 2020, 02:16 PM

New therapeutic garden at Punggol Waterway Park has scenic view to help visitors de-stress

Calming place.

December 01, 2020, 02:09 PM

PM Lee seeking S$150,000 damages from Leong Sze Hian, defence lawyer suggests S$400 more like it

Huge gap.

December 01, 2020, 02:00 PM

Geylang terrace house owner refuses to sell unit, condo developers forced to build around it

Adapt to challenges.

December 01, 2020, 01:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.