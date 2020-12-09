Bad habits I wish I had kicked at 10 to save myself a scolding & a lifetime of wearing glasses

I was 10 when I started wearing glasses.

I still distinctly remember being told at the shop that I was myopic, a word that I did not understand then but was accompanied with a furious earful I received from my parents, along with a slew of bans on when I could watch TV and use the computer.

Suffice to say, they were right in a way.

I could have definitely kicked a few bad habits

Chief of these was sitting too close to the TV whenever I was playing the Playstation and spending long hours on the computer.

It didn’t help that I liked to do both of these things at night, with no lighting, so as not to wake my parents.

I came to regret doing both of these things, as the lens on my spectacles grew progressively thicker each time I returned to the optometrist, while I became more and more short-sighted.

Currently, my eyesight sits at 650 degrees, the high range for myopia. And given that my work requires me to be on a computer at least eight hours a day, it’s not going to go down anytime soon.

It is now possible to slow the progression of myopia in a kid

The good news is that there are now spectacles which are able to help slow the progression of myopia in children such as the MiYOSMART lens by Hoya Vision Care.

In a myopic eye, the light rays focus in front of the retina instead of on the retina, thereby resulting in blurry vision, also known as short-sightedness.

This is a result of either the eyeball growing fast and becoming too long, or the cornea becoming too curved and thick.

In addition, there is also an increased risk of developing eye diseases in the future should a child’s myopia continue to progress, due to either of these two causes.

Such eyeball growth is usually associated with near-work activities such as using digital devices, studying and reading, and spending less time outdoors in general.

There are also genetic and hereditary factors, with studies finding that children of myopic parents are more likely to be myopic as well.

According to SingHealth, if one of the parents is myopic, the risk of the child developing the condition is doubled. This risk then rises to eight times more if both parents of the child are myopic.

As such, the progression of myopia can be controlled by wearing MiYOSMART lenses. It ensures the wearer is constantly experiencing defocus even during eye movement – that is, being subjected to a constant special stimulus to prevent the eyeball from growing longer.

This in turn controls the focus of light rays in front of the retina.

So how does the MiYOSMART lens work?

The MiYOSMART lens achieves this in the form of a lens containing a vision corrective area at its centre, at about 33milimetres in diameter, which is composed of hundreds of small segments, in a honeycomb structure (as seen in the diagram below).

Known as Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (D.I.M.S.) technology, these segments of constant myopic defocus help to prevent the edges of the eyeball from stretching further, thereby slowing down the progression of myopia and preventing it from worsening at an accelerated rate.

Essentially D.I.M.S. technology makes it possible to simultaneously retard the growth of the eyeball while providing clear vision to the child

Research has since shown that such a stimulus can achieve an average of 60 per cent reduction in eye growth, thereby controlling the progression of myopia.

Cosmetically similar to regular glasses too

With regard to other aspects, the lenses have been designed to look like regular glasses so that children wearing MiYOSMART will not be worried about looking different from their peers and the possibility of being teased.

It also provides UV protection, and utilises polycarbonate 1.59, a highly impact-resistant material, given the activity levels of children.

They have also been given a low maintenance multi-coating so that it’s easier to wipe, and are water-repellant, making it suitable for children as young as six years old, as a non-invasive method of slowing down myopia progression.

Why MiYOSMART?

Currently, no other lenses are designed in the same manner as MiYOSMART lenses which makes it a unique innovation solution for myopia management.

It has been clinically proven for its effectiveness in slowing down myopia progression. As mentioned, it is also child-friendly, easy to adapt and non-invasive, making it suitable for kids as young as six years old.

It’s also worth noting that MiYOSMART has an assurance programme, subjected to terms and conditions, in which every new MiYOSMART user also gets a free pair of lenses, in recognition of how children might accidentally misplace or break their spectacles.

All that being said, the use of the lenses must also be coupled with behavioural changes for maximum myopia management, such as spending more time outdoors and cutting down on the usage of electronic devices around the clock.

For example, a 20-20-20 rule can be adopted in which a person can give their eyes a break by looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes of near-work activities.

It also helps to get an early diagnosis for myopia for a child, to not only correct a child’s vision, but to also help slow down its progression and preserve vision and eye health.

Otherwise, there’s only so much that can be achieved in making any real progress against myopia.

Visit their website or find your nearest eyecare practitioner to find out more.

This sponsored article made the author wish he had spent more time outdoors as a kid.

Top image via Pixabay