Thailand beauty pageant contestants fall into dirty pond after bridge gives way

Many still managed to keep a smile on their face as they climbed out.

Tanya Ong | December 08, 2020, 03:45 PM

A group of Miss Thailand pageant contestants found themselves dumped into a dirty pool after the bridge they were standing on snapped.

In a viral video being circulated, some contestants were seen standing on the bridge for a photoshoot.

onlinenewscm, via Sglovethai/FB

The women can be seen smiling and waving on the bridge while holding onto their drinks.

Seconds later, the structure snapped, causing them to fall straight into the water.

The bridge was reportedly unable to hold their weight.

Some onlookers on land also gave the women a hand to get out of the water.

onlinenewscm, via Sglovethai/FB

Most of the contestants remained composed despite the circumstances, also seemed to take it good-naturedly -- with a smile on their faces as they climbed out of the water.

onlinenewscm, via Sglovethai/FB

They were literally making a splash in their own way.

Three injured

The incident took place at a cafe in Chiang Mai on Monday morning (Dec. 7), during the second day of the competition.

Daily Mail reported that three of the women were injured in this fall, with one suffering cuts and bruises on her forehead.

Two others had minor scrapes.

The women were taken to the hospital for a checkup.

The owner of the establishment has also promised to cover the cost of the injured women's treatment and for the contestants' clothes to be cleaned, New York Post reported.

top photo screenshots via onlinenewscm, via SGLovethai/FB.

