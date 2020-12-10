Marks & Spencer launches Harry Potter collection with kidswear & treats like Chocolate Sorting Hat

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has collaborated with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to offer a Harry Potter collection.
The collection comprises Harry Potter edible goodies and kidswear such as sweatshirts and a backpack.
Harry Potter-themed food
Special edition Harry-Potter themed food will be up for grabs such as:
Milk Chocolate Elder Wand & Sherbet Lemon (S$19.90)
Milk Chocolate Frog (S$2.90)
Milk Chocolate Sorting Hat (S$29.90)
Harry Potter Toy with Chocolate Wand (S$39.90)
Harry Potter House Crests Tins with milk chocolate balls (S$4.90)
Milk Chocolate Golden Snitch (S$9.90)
Enchanted Forest Advent Calendar (S$39.90)
This Enchanted Forest Advent Calendar is filled with milk chocolate snowballs, milk chocolate gold discs and a Harry Potter quiz.
Harry Potter-themed kidswear
A selection of kidswear is also available and includes:
- Rompers for newborns
- Joggers
- Jeans
- Glow-in-the-dark bedding
- Backpack
Harry Potter Backpack (S$59.90)
Jogger Grey (S$49.90)
Hoodie (S$59.90)
Checked shirt with T-shirt (S$52.90)
Hogwarts Pyjama Set (S$49.90)
Panel Onesie (S$65.90)
Check Romper (S$42.90)
Striped Cardigan (S$52.90)
Velvet Glitter Dress (S$52.90)
Tulle Skirt (S$52.90)
Details
The kidswear collection is available online here, but you can purchase selected pieces at Marks & Spencer Wheelock Place.
On the other hand, the food collection is available at all M&S Foodhalls and on the M&S Singapore App.
