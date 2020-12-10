Back

Marks & Spencer launches Harry Potter collection with kidswear & treats like Chocolate Sorting Hat

Wingardium leviosa.

Siti Hawa | December 10, 2020, 05:49 PM

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has collaborated with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to offer a Harry Potter collection.

The collection comprises Harry Potter edible goodies and kidswear such as sweatshirts and a backpack.

Harry Potter-themed food

Special edition Harry-Potter themed food will be up for grabs such as:

Milk Chocolate Elder Wand & Sherbet Lemon (S$19.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Milk Chocolate Frog (S$2.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Milk Chocolate Sorting Hat (S$29.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Harry Potter Toy with Chocolate Wand (S$39.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Harry Potter House Crests Tins with milk chocolate balls (S$4.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Milk Chocolate Golden Snitch (S$9.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Enchanted Forest Advent Calendar (S$39.90)

This Enchanted Forest Advent Calendar is filled with milk chocolate snowballs, milk chocolate gold discs and a Harry Potter quiz.

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Harry Potter-themed kidswear

A selection of kidswear is also available and includes:

  • Rompers for newborns

  • Joggers

  • Jeans

  • Glow-in-the-dark bedding

  • Backpack

Harry Potter Backpack (S$59.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Jogger Grey (S$49.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Hoodie (S$59.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Checked shirt with T-shirt (S$52.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Hogwarts Pyjama Set (S$49.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Panel Onesie (S$65.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Check Romper (S$42.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Striped Cardigan (S$52.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Velvet Glitter Dress (S$52.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Tulle Skirt (S$52.90)

Photo via Marks & Spencer

Details

The kidswear collection is available online here, but you can purchase selected pieces at Marks & Spencer Wheelock Place.

On the other hand, the food collection is available at all M&S Foodhalls and on the M&S Singapore App.

Top photos via Marks & Spencer

