Marks & Spencer launches Harry Potter collection with kidswear & treats like Chocolate Sorting Hat

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has collaborated with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to offer a Harry Potter collection.

The collection comprises Harry Potter edible goodies and kidswear such as sweatshirts and a backpack.

Harry Potter-themed food

Special edition Harry-Potter themed food will be up for grabs such as:

Milk Chocolate Elder Wand & Sherbet Lemon (S$19.90)

Milk Chocolate Frog (S$2.90)

Milk Chocolate Sorting Hat (S$29.90)

Harry Potter Toy with Chocolate Wand (S$39.90)

Harry Potter House Crests Tins with milk chocolate balls (S$4.90)

Milk Chocolate Golden Snitch (S$9.90)

Enchanted Forest Advent Calendar (S$39.90)

This Enchanted Forest Advent Calendar is filled with milk chocolate snowballs, milk chocolate gold discs and a Harry Potter quiz.

Harry Potter-themed kidswear

A selection of kidswear is also available and includes:

Rompers for newborns

Joggers

Jeans

Glow-in-the-dark bedding

Backpack

Harry Potter Backpack (S$59.90)

Jogger Grey (S$49.90)

Hoodie (S$59.90)

Checked shirt with T-shirt (S$52.90)

Hogwarts Pyjama Set (S$49.90)

Panel Onesie (S$65.90)

Check Romper (S$42.90)

Striped Cardigan (S$52.90)

Velvet Glitter Dress (S$52.90)

Tulle Skirt (S$52.90)

Details

The kidswear collection is available online here, but you can purchase selected pieces at Marks & Spencer Wheelock Place.

On the other hand, the food collection is available at all M&S Foodhalls and on the M&S Singapore App.

Top photos via Marks & Spencer