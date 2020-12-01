Traditional taste M'sia-style fishball noodles at Blk 158 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 draws long queues

A food stall selling Malaysia-style fishball noodles located at Block 158 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 has the masses salivating and queuing up daily.

Photos of the fishball noodles were shared on Facebook on Nov. 30, 2020, with a caption praising the fare as retaining the authentic Malaysian taste.

Stallowner Malaysian

According to the post, the stall owner is a Malaysian.

The caption said: "The boss is from Kuantan, Malaysia, the food has the hometown flavour."

Handmade

The stall signboard says the products are handmade and homemade.

The fishballs and fishcake look larger than usual and the yellow noodles and bee tai mak are drenched in a familiar black sweet-savoury sauce that is a common ingredient in Malaysia-style cooking, especially for noodles.

The stall is located at this low-rise block in Ang Mo Kio:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

All photos via