Back

Traditional taste M'sia-style fishball noodles at Blk 158 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 draws long queues

Looks promising.

Belmont Lay | December 01, 2020, 06:28 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

A food stall selling Malaysia-style fishball noodles located at Block 158 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 has the masses salivating and queuing up daily.

Photos of the fishball noodles were shared on Facebook on Nov. 30, 2020, with a caption praising the fare as retaining the authentic Malaysian taste.

Stallowner Malaysian

According to the post, the stall owner is a Malaysian.

The caption said: "The boss is from Kuantan, Malaysia, the food has the hometown flavour."

Handmade

The stall signboard says the products are handmade and homemade.

The fishballs and fishcake look larger than usual and the yellow noodles and bee tai mak are drenched in a familiar black sweet-savoury sauce that is a common ingredient in Malaysia-style cooking, especially for noodles.

The stall is located at this low-rise block in Ang Mo Kio:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

All photos via

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.