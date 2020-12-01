Tickets from S$250: Kumar & Dim Sum Dollies live in person at Esplanade Theatre for 70-minute Christmas concert

A "fun-raising" concert, "Crazy Christmas Fun-raiser Concert - Keep the dream alive", will take place from Dec. 15 to 20, 2020 at Esplanade Theatre.

It will feature live performances by Dim Sum Dollies, Broadway Beng, Kumar, Robin Goh, John Lee, Neo Swee Lin, Lim Kay Siu and Kumar.

The family-friendly concert by Dream Academy comprises local comedy skits, standup comedy and popular Christmas songs.

Tickets are priced from S$250 each:

North Star (one seat): S$250

North Star (two seats): S$500

Shooting Star (two seats): S$700

Superstar (two seats): S$1,000

Details

The duration of the concert is approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes with no intermission.

There will be a total of 10 performances.

You can purchase the tickets via Sistic here.

As part of safe distancing measures, the seating capacity will be restricted to two zones of 50 people each per performance.

